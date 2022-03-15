Ed Sheeran Sets 2023 Stadium Tour of Australia and New Zealand

Ed Sheeran attends The BRIT Awards 2022 at The O2 Arena on Feb. 8, 2022 in London.

Ed Sheeran is returning to the scene of his all-time box-office blockbuster — Australia and New Zealand.

The British singer and songwriter sets his + – = ÷ x Tour (pronounced The Mathematics Tour), which will see him fill stadiums across both countries next February and March.

Scheduled to kick off Feb. 2, 2023 at Sky Stadium in Wellington, NZ, the jaunt is Sheeran’s first here since the 2018 Divide Tour, during which he destroyed the old mark for the highest-selling domestic tour in history.

Divide shifted 1,006,387 tickets across Australia and New Zealand, according to Frontier Touring, bettering the 950,000 tickets Dire Straits sold for a single tour in the late ‘80s. That’s according to the independent concerts giant which produced the Divide tour, and is behind the upcoming shows.

Unveiling the seven-city tour on Wednesday (March 16), Frontier Touring announced Sheeran would perform in the round, with “cutting-edge production – the likes of which have never been seen before” in these parts.

And of course, the popular artist will perform tracks off his latest album = (equals), which debuted at No. 1 in Australia and New Zealand, along with hits from across his career.

Sheeran has a deep connection with Australia and, in particular, Frontier Touring, the company founded by his close friend, the late Michael Gudinski.

The last time Sheeran performed live in Australia was in March 2021, when he made the long haul to pay his respects to the Mushroom Group founder. Sheeran took the stage at a state memorial for Gudinski in Melbourne, where he debuted the song “Visiting Hours,” which appeared on equals and was dedicated to the independent music great.

Equals singles “Bad Habits” and “Shivers” are multi-platinum hits on both sides of the Tasman.

Pre-sale tour tickets are available from Monday, March 21 via frontiertouring.com, with the general on sale starting Wednesday, March 23.

Ed Sheeran’s 2023 Australian & New Zealand ‘+ – = ÷ X Tour’

Feb. 2 — Sky Stadium, Wellington

Feb. 10 — Eden Park, Auckland

Feb. 17 — Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Feb. 24 — Accor Stadium, Sydney

March 2 — Melbourne Cricket Ground

March 7 — Adelaide Oval

March 12 — Optus Stadium, Perth