Ed Sheeran Announces Dates For 2023 North American ‘Mathematics’ Stadium Tour

Ed Sheeran is bringing his “Mathematics” tour to North American shores next year. The singer announced dates for his first stateside swing in almost five years on Monday (Oct. 3), revealing a string of stadium shows slated to kick off on May 6 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.

The North American dates on the “+ – = ÷ x Tour” (hence “Mathematics”) tour will find Sheeran playing major stadiums in Florida, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Ontario, Massachusetts, Michigan, Tennessee, Illinois, Missouri, Colorado and Seattle before winding down with a Sept. 23 gig at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

Main support on the tour will be provided by Khalid (May 6-Sept. 2), as well as Russ (Sept. 9-23), as well as sets from Dylan, Cat Burns, Maisie Peters and Rosa Linn.

The “Mathematics” tour will come to North America for the first time since Sheeran’s 2018 “Divide Tour” became the most-attended and highest-grossing tour of all time. According to a release announcing the North American dates, the recently wrapped UK/European leg of the “Mathematics” tour found Sheeran performing for more than three million people in six months.

Registration for Ticketmaster’s #VerifiedFan sale opened Monday morning at 10 a.m. ET and will end on Oct. 9 at 10 p.m. ET; click here to register. The Verified Fan presale begins on Weds. (Oct. 12) at 10 a.m. and runs through Oct. 13 at 10 p.m. (times are local). The general public on-sale kicks off on Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. (local time).

Sheeran will promote the tour announce by dropping by The Late Show on Oct. 13 and Good Morning America on Oct. 14.

See the “Mathematics Tour” dates below:

May 6 — Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium (+ x)

May 13 — Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium (+ x)

May 20 — Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium (+ x)

May 27 — Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium (+ x)

June 3 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field (+ x)

June 10 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium (+ x)

June 17 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre (+ *)

June 24 — Landover, MD @ FedEx Field (+ *)

July 1 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium (+ *)

July 8 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Acrisure Stadium (+ *)

July 15 — Detroit, MI @ Ford Field (+ *)

July 22 — Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium (+ %)

July 29 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field (+ %)

August 5 — Kansas City, MO @ GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (+ % )

August 12 — Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium (+ %)

August 19 — Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High (+ %)

August 26 — Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field (+ #)

Sept. 2 — Vancouver, BC @ BC Place (+ #)

Sept. 9 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium (- #)

Sept. 16 — Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium (- #)

Sept. 23 — Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium (- #)

+ Khalid

x Dylan

* Rosa Linn

% Cat Burns

# Maisie Peters