‘Disney Junior Live on Tour’ Returning This Fall for 80-City Run: See the Dates

Family show entertainment promoter Jonathan Shank is returning to the road this fall with his new company and a new cast of characters for the live return of Disney Junior Live on Tour.

Through his new company Terrapin Station Entertainment, Shank is launching the 80-city tour on Sept. 2. It will include the first live appearances of characters from Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends as well as longtime Disney staples Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Doc McStuffins, the Puppy Dog Pals and Alice from Disney Junior’s newest hit series Alice’s Wonderland Bakery.

“We’ve waited a little longer than the rest of the live entertainment world to return to the stage and we felt like this fall was the right time,” says Shank, a longtime music manager and family show producer has worked with artists including Maddie Poppe, Victoria Justice, Magic! and Scarypoolparty and has toured live properties including Fresh Beats Band, Octonauts and Power Rangers Live.

From 2010 to 2020, Shank worked at Red Light Management before launching Terrapin Station Entertainment. He eventually entered into a joint venture agreement with Sony Music Masterworks in Oct. 2020.

Shank says the new show will include immersive, interactive concert experiences including singing, dancing, acrobatics and 3D special effects. It will feature favorite songs from hit Disney Junior series as well as new original music.

The live show is written and directed by Amy Tinkham and produced by Shank. A Spotify Fans First presale begins tomorrow, May 17 at 10 a.m. local time. Presale for Disney Visa Cardmembers and Disney Junior, Marvel, Spider-Man and Disney Music Group social media followers (Facebook/Instagram/Twitter) begins Wednesday, May 18 at 10 a.m. local time. Ticketmaster and select venue presales begin Thursday, May 19 at 10 a.m. local time.

Tour dates are below. Parents can go to DisneyJuniorTour.com to get more information, view tour dates and purchase tickets.

September 2 Riverside, CA Fox Performing Arts Center

September 3 Thousand Oaks, CA Bank of America Performing Arts Center

September 4 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre

September 6 Midland, TX Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center

September 8 Austin, TX Bass Concert Hall

September 9 Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

September 10 Grand Prairie, TX Texas Trust CU Theatre

September 11 San Antonio, TX Majestic Theatre (2 shows)

September 13 Springfield, MO Juanita K. Hammons Hall

September 14 Wichita, KS Orpheum Theatre

September 15 Topeka, KS Topeka Performing Arts Center

September 16 Saint Louis, MO The Fabulous Fox Theatre

September 17 Des Moines, IA Des Moines Civic Center

September 18 Lincoln, NE Lied Center for Performing Arts

September 20 Cedar Rapids, IA Paramount Theatre

September 21 Dubuque, IA Five Flags Center

September 22 Bemidji, MN Sanford Center

September 23 Ralston, NE Liberty First Credit Union Arena

September 24 Minneapolis, MN The Orpheum Theatre

September 25 Chicago, IL The Chicago Theatre

September 27 Marion, IL Marion Cultural and Civic Center

September 28 Richmond, KY EKU Center For The Arts

September 29 Cincinnati, OH Taft Theatre

September 30 Madison, WI Overture Center for the Arts

October 1 Milwaukee, WI The Riverside Theater

October 2 Midland, MI Midland Center for the Arts (2 shows)

October 4 Louisville, KY Louisville Palace Theater

October 5 Wabash, IN Honeywell Center

October 6 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

October 7 Lima, OH Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center

October 8 Cleveland, OH Connor Palace

October 9 Detroit, MI Fox Theatre

October 11 Columbus, OH Palace Theatre

October 12 Charleston, WV Clay Center

October 13 Greensburg, PA The Palace Theatre

October 14 Lancaster, PA American Music Theatre

October 15 Wallingford, CT Toyota Oakdale Theatre

October 16 Lowell, MA Lowell Memorial Auditorium (2 shows)

October 18 Burlington, VT The Flynn

October 19 Greenvale, NY Tilles Center

October 20 Providence, RI Providence Performing Arts Center

October 21 Baltimore, MD The Lyric

October 22 Washington, DC Warner Theatre (2 shows)

October 23 Albany, NY Palace Theatre

October 25 Rochester, NY Kodak Center

October 26 Wilkes Barre, PA F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts

October 27 Concord, NH Capitol Center for the Arts – Chubb Theater

October 28 Philadelphia, PA Kimmel Cultural Campus

October 29 Morristown, NJ Mayo Performing Arts Center (2 shows)

October 30 Red Bank, NJ Count Basie Center for the Arts (2 shows)

November 1 Williamsport, PA Community Arts Center

November 2 Norfolk, VA Chrysler Hall

November 3 Richmond, VA Altria Theater

November 4 Roanoke, VA Berglund Performing Arts Theatre

November 5 North Charleston, SC North Charleston Performing Arts Center

November 6 Charlotte, NC Belk Theater

November 8 Greensboro, NC Tanger Center

November 10 Durham, NC DPAC Durham

November 11 Columbia, SC Township Auditorium

November 12 Birmingham, AL BJCC Concert Hall

November 13 Nashville, TN Opry House

November 14 Chattanooga, TN Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium

November 15 Memphis, TN Orpheum Theatre

November 17 Jacksonville, FL Florida Theatre

November 18 Orlando, FL Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

November 19 Fort Lauderdale, FL Broward Center (2 shows)

November 20 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall (2 shows)

November 22 Greenville, SC Peace Center

November 23 Knoxville, TN Tennessee Theatre

November 25 New Orleans, LA Saenger Theatre

November 26 Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre

November 27 Mobile, AL Saenger Theatre

November 30 Colorado Spring, CO Pikes Peak Center

December 1 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre

December 2 Salt Lake City, UT Kingsbury Hall

December 4 Seattle, WA The Paramount

December 5 Eugene, OR Hult Center for the Performing Arts

December 6 Portland, OR Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

December 8 San Jose, CA San Jose Civic

December 12 Santa Rosa, CA Luther Burbank Memorial Foundation

December 14 Anaheim, CA City National Grove of Anaheim

December 15 El Cajon, CA The Magnolia

December 17 Los Angeles, CA Orpheum Theatre (2 shows)