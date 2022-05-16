‘Disney Junior Live on Tour’ Returning This Fall for 80-City Run: See the Dates

Family show entertainment promoter Jonathan Shank is returning to the road this fall with his new company and a new cast of characters for the live return of Disney Junior Live on Tour.
Through his new company Terrapin Station Entertainment, Shank is launching the 80-city tour on Sept. 2. It will include the first live appearances of characters from Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends as well as longtime Disney staples Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Doc McStuffins, the Puppy Dog Pals and Alice from Disney Junior’s newest hit series Alice’s Wonderland Bakery.
“We’ve waited a little longer than the rest of the live entertainment world to return to the stage and we felt like this fall was the right time,” says Shank, a longtime music manager and family show producer has worked with artists including Maddie Poppe, Victoria Justice, Magic! and Scarypoolparty and has toured live properties including Fresh Beats Band, Octonauts and Power Rangers Live.
From 2010 to 2020, Shank worked at Red Light Management before launching Terrapin Station Entertainment. He eventually entered into a joint venture agreement with Sony Music Masterworks in Oct. 2020.
Shank says the new show will include immersive, interactive concert experiences including singing, dancing, acrobatics and 3D special effects. It will feature favorite songs from hit Disney Junior series as well as new original music.
The live show is written and directed by Amy Tinkham and produced by Shank. A Spotify Fans First presale begins tomorrow, May 17 at 10 a.m. local time. Presale for Disney Visa Cardmembers and Disney Junior, Marvel, Spider-Man and Disney Music Group social media followers (Facebook/Instagram/Twitter) begins Wednesday, May 18 at 10 a.m. local time. Ticketmaster and select venue presales begin Thursday, May 19 at 10 a.m. local time.
Tour dates are below. Parents can go to DisneyJuniorTour.com to get more information, view tour dates and purchase tickets.
September 2 Riverside, CA Fox Performing Arts Center
September 3 Thousand Oaks, CA Bank of America Performing Arts Center
September 4 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre
September 6 Midland, TX Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center
September 8 Austin, TX Bass Concert Hall
September 9 Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
September 10 Grand Prairie, TX Texas Trust CU Theatre
September 11 San Antonio, TX Majestic Theatre (2 shows)
September 13 Springfield, MO Juanita K. Hammons Hall
September 14 Wichita, KS Orpheum Theatre
September 15 Topeka, KS Topeka Performing Arts Center
September 16 Saint Louis, MO The Fabulous Fox Theatre
September 17 Des Moines, IA Des Moines Civic Center
September 18 Lincoln, NE Lied Center for Performing Arts
September 20 Cedar Rapids, IA Paramount Theatre
September 21 Dubuque, IA Five Flags Center
September 22 Bemidji, MN Sanford Center
September 23 Ralston, NE Liberty First Credit Union Arena
September 24 Minneapolis, MN The Orpheum Theatre
September 25 Chicago, IL The Chicago Theatre
September 27 Marion, IL Marion Cultural and Civic Center
September 28 Richmond, KY EKU Center For The Arts
September 29 Cincinnati, OH Taft Theatre
September 30 Madison, WI Overture Center for the Arts
October 1 Milwaukee, WI The Riverside Theater
October 2 Midland, MI Midland Center for the Arts (2 shows)
October 4 Louisville, KY Louisville Palace Theater
October 5 Wabash, IN Honeywell Center
October 6 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
October 7 Lima, OH Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center
October 8 Cleveland, OH Connor Palace
October 9 Detroit, MI Fox Theatre
October 11 Columbus, OH Palace Theatre
October 12 Charleston, WV Clay Center
October 13 Greensburg, PA The Palace Theatre
October 14 Lancaster, PA American Music Theatre
October 15 Wallingford, CT Toyota Oakdale Theatre
October 16 Lowell, MA Lowell Memorial Auditorium (2 shows)
October 18 Burlington, VT The Flynn
October 19 Greenvale, NY Tilles Center
October 20 Providence, RI Providence Performing Arts Center
October 21 Baltimore, MD The Lyric
October 22 Washington, DC Warner Theatre (2 shows)
October 23 Albany, NY Palace Theatre
October 25 Rochester, NY Kodak Center
October 26 Wilkes Barre, PA F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts
October 27 Concord, NH Capitol Center for the Arts – Chubb Theater
October 28 Philadelphia, PA Kimmel Cultural Campus
October 29 Morristown, NJ Mayo Performing Arts Center (2 shows)
October 30 Red Bank, NJ Count Basie Center for the Arts (2 shows)
November 1 Williamsport, PA Community Arts Center
November 2 Norfolk, VA Chrysler Hall
November 3 Richmond, VA Altria Theater
November 4 Roanoke, VA Berglund Performing Arts Theatre
November 5 North Charleston, SC North Charleston Performing Arts Center
November 6 Charlotte, NC Belk Theater
November 8 Greensboro, NC Tanger Center
November 10 Durham, NC DPAC Durham
November 11 Columbia, SC Township Auditorium
November 12 Birmingham, AL BJCC Concert Hall
November 13 Nashville, TN Opry House
November 14 Chattanooga, TN Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium
November 15 Memphis, TN Orpheum Theatre
November 17 Jacksonville, FL Florida Theatre
November 18 Orlando, FL Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
November 19 Fort Lauderdale, FL Broward Center (2 shows)
November 20 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall (2 shows)
November 22 Greenville, SC Peace Center
November 23 Knoxville, TN Tennessee Theatre
November 25 New Orleans, LA Saenger Theatre
November 26 Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre
November 27 Mobile, AL Saenger Theatre
November 30 Colorado Spring, CO Pikes Peak Center
December 1 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre
December 2 Salt Lake City, UT Kingsbury Hall
December 4 Seattle, WA The Paramount
December 5 Eugene, OR Hult Center for the Performing Arts
December 6 Portland, OR Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
December 8 San Jose, CA San Jose Civic
December 12 Santa Rosa, CA Luther Burbank Memorial Foundation
December 14 Anaheim, CA City National Grove of Anaheim
December 15 El Cajon, CA The Magnolia
December 17 Los Angeles, CA Orpheum Theatre (2 shows)