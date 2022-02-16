×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

DFA Records 20th Anniversary Party to Feature James Murphy, Black Dice, Juan MacLean and More

"20 Years of Bad Luck" is slated to go off in Queens in March.

James Murphy, LCD Soundsystem
James Murphy of LCD Soundsystem performs on stage at Sonar Festival on June 16, 2018 in Barcelona, Spain. Xavi Torrent

DFA Records is planning a major blow-out to celebrate the label’s 2oth anniversary. The show, “20 Years of Bad Luck,” will take place at the Knockdown Center in Queens, New York and feature performances from founder James Murphy of LCD Soundsystem, as well as 2ManyDJs, Juan MacLean, Black Dice, Black Meteoric Star, Justin Miller, Justine D, Matt Shaw, Maurice Fulton, Museum of Love, Nancy Wang, Optimo, Peter Gordon & Love of Life Orchestra Live, Rub N Tug, S–t Robot and Tyler Pope.

Related

J-Hope, BTS

ARMY Shower BTS' J-Hope With Birthday Treats, From Ice Sculptures to Billboards

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Black Dice

James Murphy

The Juan MacLean

See latest videos, charts and news

In a cheekily worded announcement, the label co-founded by Murphy in 2001 along with Jonathan Galkin and Tim Goldsworthy, looked back on two decades of making us move. “It’s crazy, really. Next month marks 20 years of DFA releasing records. We put out our first two singles—the Rapture’s ‘House of Jealous Lovers’ and the Juan MacLean’s ‘By The Time I Get To Venus — back in March of 2002,” read a statement.

“Anniversaries, schmaniversaries, but given everything we’ve all collectively been through, this feels like a plausible excuse to throw a party. So that’s what we’re doing. It’s kind of return to the bad-idea, over-ambitious DFA parties of yore, with 3 rooms full of DJs and bands, label family, friends old and new, fellow travelers, plus ones who wish they were at some other party, and all of you wonderful people who have supported us throughout the years.”

And because the music never stops, organizers warn that it will definitely be a “long-ish night,” with the festivities expected to last from 8 p.m. until 4 a.m., so they recommend that you “plan accordingly. Pace yourselves. Bring a buddy. Don’t fight the current. Blow a whistle and signal to the lifeguard. Hold my hair.” Tickets available here.

After planning a series of 20 shows in Brooklyn in December (and canceling some others due to the COVID-19 spike), LCD Soundsystem are slated to perform on Saturday Night Live on Feb. 26 alongside host John Mulaney.

Check out the announcement below.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad