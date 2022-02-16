DFA Records 20th Anniversary Party to Feature James Murphy, Black Dice, Juan MacLean and More

DFA Records is planning a major blow-out to celebrate the label’s 2oth anniversary. The show, “20 Years of Bad Luck,” will take place at the Knockdown Center in Queens, New York and feature performances from founder James Murphy of LCD Soundsystem, as well as 2ManyDJs, Juan MacLean, Black Dice, Black Meteoric Star, Justin Miller, Justine D, Matt Shaw, Maurice Fulton, Museum of Love, Nancy Wang, Optimo, Peter Gordon & Love of Life Orchestra Live, Rub N Tug, S–t Robot and Tyler Pope.

In a cheekily worded announcement, the label co-founded by Murphy in 2001 along with Jonathan Galkin and Tim Goldsworthy, looked back on two decades of making us move. “It’s crazy, really. Next month marks 20 years of DFA releasing records. We put out our first two singles—the Rapture’s ‘House of Jealous Lovers’ and the Juan MacLean’s ‘By The Time I Get To Venus — back in March of 2002,” read a statement.

“Anniversaries, schmaniversaries, but given everything we’ve all collectively been through, this feels like a plausible excuse to throw a party. So that’s what we’re doing. It’s kind of return to the bad-idea, over-ambitious DFA parties of yore, with 3 rooms full of DJs and bands, label family, friends old and new, fellow travelers, plus ones who wish they were at some other party, and all of you wonderful people who have supported us throughout the years.”

And because the music never stops, organizers warn that it will definitely be a “long-ish night,” with the festivities expected to last from 8 p.m. until 4 a.m., so they recommend that you “plan accordingly. Pace yourselves. Bring a buddy. Don’t fight the current. Blow a whistle and signal to the lifeguard. Hold my hair.” Tickets available here.

After planning a series of 20 shows in Brooklyn in December (and canceling some others due to the COVID-19 spike), LCD Soundsystem are slated to perform on Saturday Night Live on Feb. 26 alongside host John Mulaney.

Check out the announcement below.