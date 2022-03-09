×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Detroit’s Movement Festival Drops Hard-Hitting 2022 Lineup For Memorial Day Weekend

Skrillex, 2 Chainz and Maya Jane Coles will play the revered Detroit house and techno fest this May.

Movement Festival
Movement Festival Anthony Rassam/Movement Festival

Detroit’s Movement Festival has released its full 2022 lineup, which features 110 acts, including Skrillex, Flying Lotus, Maya Jane Coles, Carl Craig b2b James Murphy, 2 Chainz, Jon Hopkins, Maceo Plex, Justin Martin, Ellen Allien, Sama’ Abdulhadi, The Martinez Brothers, Gorgon City and many other global stars of house, techno, hip-hop and beyond.

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

DJ Minx

Flying Lotus

James Murphy

See latest videos, charts and news

These acts join previously announced artists including Jeff MillsAdam BeyerRichie HawtinThe Blessed Madonna, James Murphy, Goldie b2b LTJ Bukem, Eris Drew b2b Octo Octa, Nina Kraviz, Claude VonStroke and more. Mills’ performance will celebrate 30 years of the Detroit native’s label, Axis Records.

Related

Diplo

Metal Cows, Early Beefs, Sunrise Sets and Making Classics: A Long, Sprawling Talk With Diplo

“Of all the places I’ve traveled to and audiences I’ve played music for,” Mills says in a press release, “Detroit is still the city that remains the barometer of advanced creative knowledge and technique.”

In keeping with this festival tradition of focusing on Detroit culture and music, the 2022 Movement Festival will also feature a crew of Detroit-based artists including techno pioneers Stacey Pullen and DJ Minx, house producer Rick Wilhite and Andrés, hip-hop and house producer Waajeed and many more.

Movement is produced by the Detroit-based Paxahau, a company first established in the ’90s as an underground party promoter and online resource for electronic music in Detroit.

Movement 2022 happens May 28-30, over the festival’s traditional Memorial Day weekend dates, in its longstanding home of Detroit’s Hart Plaza. This will be the first time Movement has happened since 2019, with 2020 and 2021 canceled due to the pandemic. Three day and one day passes are currently on sale.

See the complete lineup for the 2022 Movement Festival below.

Movement 2022
Courtesy Photo
Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad