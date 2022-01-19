A Full List of Current Las Vegas Residencies (Updating)

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

After a year of shutdown, Las Vegas’ entertainment is back in full swing, with some of today’s biggest stars, from Adele and Silk Sonic to Katy Perry and Shania Twain taking the stage for their own residencies.

However, because there are so many shows available, finding the perfect one can be a bit overwhelming. To make things easier, we’ve compiled a list of all the currently announced Las Vegas residencies, where they’ll be taking place and, of course, where to buy tickets.

See below.

January 2022

Jan. 21 – 29: Adele at Colosseum of Las Vegas at Caesars Palace (Buy tickets here)

Jan. 28 – 29: George Lopez at Mirage Theatre, Mirage (Buy tickets here)

February 2022

Feb. 4 – 26: Adele at Colosseum of Las Vegas at Caesars Palace (Buy tickets here)

Feb. 10 – 19: Barry Manilow at International Showroom, Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino (Buy tickets here)

Feb. 11 – 12: Daniel Tosh at Mirage Theatre, Mirage (Buy tickets here)

Feb. 11 – 25: Shania Twain at Zappos Theater, Planet Hollywood (Buy tickets here)

Feb. 18 – 19: Bill Maher at Mirage Theatre, Mirage (Buy tickets here)

Feb. 25 – 26: Silk Sonic at Dolby Live at Park MGM (Buy tickets here)

Feb 25 – 26: Ray Romano & David Spade at Mirage Theatre, Mirage (Buy tickets here)

March 2022

March 2 – 31: Silk Sonic at Dolby Live at Park MGM (Buy tickets here)

March 3 – 5: Barry Manilow at International Showroom, Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino (Buy tickets here)

March 4 – 26: Adele at Colosseum of Las Vegas at Caesars Palace (Buy tickets here)

March 11 – 12: Jim Jefferies at Mirage Theatre, Mirage (Buy tickets here)

March 18 – 19: Daniel Tosh at Mirage Theatre, Mirage (Buy tickets here)

March 26 – 30: Scorpions with Queensrÿche at Zappos Theater, Planet Hollywood (Buy tickets here)

April 2022

April 1 – 16: Adele at Colosseum of Las Vegas at Caesars Palace (Buy tickets here)

April 1 – 16: Scorpions with Queensrÿche at Zappos Theater, Planet Hollywood (Buy tickets here)

April 2: Silk Sonic at Dolby Live at Park MGM (Buy tickets here)

April 7 – 23: Barry Manilow at International Showroom, Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino (Buy tickets here)

April 22 – 23: Ray Romano & David Spade at Mirage Theatre, Mirage (Buy tickets here)

April 29 – 30: Daniel Tosh at Mirage Theatre, Mirage (Buy tickets here)

May 2022

May 6: Jess Hilarious at Mirage Theatre, Mirage (Buy tickets here)

May 7: Lea Salonga at Encore Theatre, Wynn Las Vegas (Buy tickets here)

May 20 – 21: Bill Maher at Mirage Theatre, Mirage (Buy tickets here)

June 2022

June 10 – 11: George Lopez at Mirage Theatre, Mirage (Buy tickets here)

June 10 – 25: Shania Twain at Zappos Theater, Planet Hollywood (Buy tickets here)

June 24: Kathleen Madigan at Mirage Theatre, Mirage (Buy tickets here)

July 2022

July 1 – 2: Iliza Shlesinger at Mirage Theatre, Mirage (Buy tickets here)

July 15 – 16: Daniel Tosh at Mirage Theatre, Mirage (Buy tickets here)

July 22 – 23: Bill Maher at Mirage Theatre, Mirage (Buy tickets here)

August 2022

Aug. 5: Kathleen Madigan at Mirage Theatre, Mirage (Buy tickets here)

Aug. 6: Chico Bean at Mirage Theatre, Mirage (Buy tickets here)

Aug. 12 – 13: Jim Jefferies at Mirage Theatre, Mirage (Buy tickets here)

Aug. 26 – 31: Shania Twain at Zappos Theater, Planet Hollywood (Buy tickets here)

September 2022:

Sept. 2 – 3: George Lopez at Mirage Theatre, Mirage (Buy tickets here)

Sept. 2 – 10: Shania Twain at Zappos Theater, Planet Hollywood (Buy tickets here)

Sept. 30: Ray Romano & David Spade at Mirage Theatre, Mirage (Buy tickets here)