Courtney Barnett Announces ‘Here and There’ Touring Festival

Courtney Barnett announced on Thursday she is launching the ‘Here And There’ touring festival with a rotating roster of top songwriters. Throughout August and September, the Australian artist will take the one-day, one-stage festival to 15 locations around North America with each city featuring a unique line-up.

Joining Barnett at various points on the line-up will be Alvvays, Arooj Aftab, Bartees Strange, Bedouine, Caroline Rose, Chicano Batman, Ethel Cain, Faye Webster, Fred Armisen, Hana Vu, Indigo De Souza, Japanese Breakfast, Julia Jacklin, Leith Ross, Lido Pimienta, Lucy Dacus, Men I Trust, Quinn Christopherson, Sleater-Kinney, Snail Mail, The Beths, Waxahatchee, and Wet Leg.

“When I was a kid I would make mix-tapes and dream up my own festivals, I’d even design the t-shirts and pair up musicians for iconic collaborations,” Barnett says. “I’d listen to the mix-tape and pretend it was the live recording of a concert, all my favorite artists on stage together. 10 years ago I wrote this lyric: “I got lost somewhere between here and there, I’m not sure what the town was called”. Whether that was meant to be interpreted as a geographical, emotional or philosophical journey, I thought it was the perfect title for my roaming festival.”

Barnett describes Here And There “as a natural culmination of energy after years of touring, and ten years of working on my label Milk! Records. It’s something I’ve been forever daydreaming about, and part of an always evolving project to share spaces and build new platforms for art and artists that I believe in.”

The pre-sale begins on March 29 at 10am local time — fans can sign up for access at hereandtherefest.com. The first 100 people in each market to register receive an exclusive Flexi disc. Additionally, American Express card members can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public beginning March 30 at 10am local time.

Joining Barnett for the tour is The Ally Coalition (TAC) who will provide site-specific programs throughout the tour. Founded in 2013 by Jack Antonoff of Bleachers and fashion designer Rachel Antonoff, TAC works to better the lives of LGBTQ youth through tours, campaigns and partnerships, providing support to organizations serving LGBTQ Youth. TAC partners with artists and uses their platforms to raise awareness of the systemic inequalities facing the LGBTQ population and activate prominent members of the creative community and their fan bases to engage with these issues in meaningful and impactful ways. Courtney is partnering with Plus1 to donate $1/ticket to TAC and their work supporting LGBTQ Youth across the country.

Tour dates are below. More info can be found at hereandtherefest.com.

TOUR DATES:

Aug. 8 – Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

Aug. 9 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory

Aug. 10 – Cleveland, OH – Agora

Aug. 12 – Harrisburg, PA – XL Live

Aug. 13 – North Adams, MA – Mass Moca

Aug. 14 – Syracuse, NY – Beak N Skiff

Aug. 16 – Chicago, IL – Salt Shed

Aug. 20 – Portland, OR – Edgefield

Aug. 21 – Seattle, WA – Marymoore

Aug. 23 – Vancouver, BC – Orpheum Theater

Aug. 26 – Stanford, CA – Frost Amphitheater

Aug. 28 – San Diego, CA – Humphrey’s

Aug. 31 – Dallas, TX – Bomb Factory

Sept. 1 – Austin, TX -ACL Moody

Sept. 3 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom