Coldplay Sets One-Off Stadium Show In Western Australia

Chris Martin and Co. will head west for the first time in 15 years.

Coldplay
Chris Martin of Coldplay performs live on stage at Allianz Parque on Nov. 7, 2017 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Mauricio Santana/GI

Coldplay is heading to Australia for a one-off stadium show, as part of the British band’s Music of The Spheres World Tour.

Chris Martin and Co. will head west for a single date Nov. 18 at Perth’s Optus Stadium – marking their return to Western Australia for the first time since 2009.

“It’s a huge deal for us,” reads a statement from the band, “and we’re massively looking forward to coming back to Western Australia. It’s been way too long.”

Homegrown singer-songwriters Amy Shark and Thelma Plum will each perform standalone sets in support.

The Australia-exclusive is funded through the Western Australian government, through Tourism WA, and is expected to drive thousands of visitors to the remote state capital “to experience an incredible performance, injecting millions into the local economy,” reads a statement.

Live Nation is producing the concert.

“This partnership with the Western Australian government is set to make history,” notes Luke Hede, VP of touring, Live Nation Entertainment.

Coldplay will feel at home playing Perth’s 70,000-capacity stadium at Kitchener Park, which opened to the public in 2017.

The band is a genuine heavyweight in these parts, with 2022’s Music Of The Spheres blasting to No. 1 on the ARIA Albums Chart, for the group’s seventh leader. They’ve previously led the national chart with A Rush Of Blood To The Head (September 2002), X&Y (June 2005), Viva La Vida (June 2008), Mylo Xyloto (October 2011), Ghost Stories (May 2014) and Everyday Life (Dec. 2019).

Since kicking off in March 2022, the Music of The Spheres World Tour has sold over six million tickets across the U.K. and Europe, North America, and Latin America, according to LN.

