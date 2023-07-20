Coldplay Extend Music of the Spheres Tour Into Summer 2024 With New European Dates

Coldplay recently marched into Billboard Boxscore history when they followed the Rolling Stones to become the second artist to score a half-billion double-up in the top 10 of all-time highest-grossing tours when they crossed the $500 million mark on their ongoing Music of the Spheres world tour. The massive outing that is in its second year has passed the $550 million plateau and they’re not done yet.

On Thursday (July 20) the Chris Martin-led band announced that they will follow-up their sold-out summer 2023 European stadium dates — which wrapped up on Wednesday night with a fourth gig in Amsterdam — with a third round of European shows in June, July and August of 2024. According to a release, the latest round of dates will include their first-ever shows in Greece, Romania and Finland and their first gigs in Rome since 2003 and Budapest since 2008.

The eye-popping spectacle that includes a number of forward-thinking green initiatives kicked off in March 2022 in Costa Rica, and, according to the release, has sold more than 7.5 million tickets to date. Fans can register for first access to the presale for the new shows beginning on Tuesday (July 25) here now.

The presale will being at 9 a.m. local time in Athens, Bucharest, Budapest, Lyon, Rome and Helsinki and at 10 a.m. local time in Dusseldorf, Munich, Vienna and Dublin; the general on-sale will kick off at 10 a.m. local time for all the cities on July 28. The Music of the Spheres tour will pick up again with run of North American dates in September and October, followed by November shows in Japan, Taiwan, Indonesia, Australia and Malaysia before moving on to Manila and Singapore in January 2024 and Bangkok in February.

Check out the dates for Coldplay’s 2024 European Music of the Spheres tour below:

June 8 — Athens, Greece @ Olympic Stadium

June 12 — Bucharest, Romania @ Arena Națională

June 16 — Budapest, Hungary @ Puskás Aréna

June 22 — Lyon, France @ Groupama Stadium

June 23 — Lyon, France @ Groupama Stadium

July 12 — Rome, Italy @ Stadio Olimpico

June 13 — Rome, Italy @ Stadio Olimpico

June 20 — Düsseldorf, Germany @ Merkur Spiel-Arena

June 21 — Düsseldorf, Germany @ Merkur Spiel-Arena

June 28 — Helsinki, Finland @ Olympiastadion

August 15 — Munich, Germany @ Olympiastadion

August 17 — Munich, Germany @ Olympiastadion

August 21 — Vienna, Austria @ Ernst-Happel-Stadion

August 22 — Vienna, Austria @ Ernst-Happel-Stadion

August 29 — Dublin, Ireland @ Croke Park

August 30 — Dublin, Ireland @ Croke Park