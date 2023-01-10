Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK & Frank Ocean to Headline Coachella 2023

The lineup for this year’s Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival was revealed on Tuesday (Jan. 10), and it features a two-weekend run topped by Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean and K-pop superstars BLACKPINK. The 2023 edition is slated to run on two consecutive weekends, from April 14 to 16 and then again from April 21 to 23.

Also set to perform are Gorillaz, Rosalia, Bjork and many more.

Elusive singer Ocean was originally booked to perform at the 2020 pandemic-canceled edition of the festival; he made his Coachella debut on a side stage in 2012. Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny is a logical headliner choice, as his 2022 tour was the year’s top grosser with $373.5 million, and his top slot would make him the first-ever Spanish-language artist to close out the fest’s main stage.

Last year’s edition featured headline sets from Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, The Weeknd and the reunited Swedish House Mafia following the cancellation of the event in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As always, it was also full of unexpected, buzzy moments that made the crowd at the Empire Polo Club grounds (and those at home watching virtually) lose their minds, including Styles jamming with Shania Twain on her hits “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” and “You’re Still the One.”

They also saw Eilish bring out Blur frontman Damon Albarn for a special rendition of her “Getting Older” and the Gorillaz’s “Feel Good Inc.,” as well as Justin Bieber making a surprise appearance with Daniel Caesar to perform JB’s hit “Peaches.” They even got to see 2NE1 reunite with CL during 88Rising’s Heads in the Clouds Forever showcase.

See the full lineup below.