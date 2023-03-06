×
Citizen Cope Announces East Coast Tour ‘All the Songs You Want to Hear’

The solo acoustic run of shows kicks off on Apr. 30.

Citizen Cope is hitting the road for a run of East Coast tour dates starting in late April and running through May, the underground singer-songwriter announced Wednesday (Mar. 1).

Dubbed All The Songs You Want To Hear, the tour is leaving many Citizen Cope fans to wonder which of the more than 100 tunes in his catalog he’ll be performing. Over the last decade, the singer-songwriter (born Clarence Greenwood) has released seven studio albums, each bearing his unique urban folk style steeped in peculiar earnestness and passionate indulgence. In addition, he’s appeared on tracks with Stick Figure, Santana, Sheryl Crow and the Easy Dub Reggae All-Stars (for an impossibly perfect cover of Radiohead‘s “Karma Police”), creating an impressive catalog of work that’s still growing. Notably, his 2004 album, The Clarence Greenwood Recordings, is expected to be certified platinum by the RIAA this year despite never spending a week on any Billboard chart.

Obvious picks for the 2023 tour include Cope’s most streamed tracks, including “Let the Drummer Kick,” “Sideways,” “Pablo Picasso,” “Bullet and a Target,” “Son’s Gonna Rise,” “Justice” and “Scared of Heights.” Possible curveballs include songs like “More Than It Seems” and “Brother Lee,” both of which highlight Cope’s skill for using tempo and rapid wordplay to layer urgency and tension into his songs.

In a press release, Cope says The All the Songs You Want to Hear tour will be a solo acoustic experience “that will ultimately lift all of our spirits. In a world that can look so divided, it’s great to have people gather under one roof, who have different beliefs, opinions, and personal identities to connect and celebrate life through the power of music.” 

Tickets are on sale now. You can find a full list of dates below and more information here.

April 30                       Nashville, TN @ Basement East
May 2                          Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
May 3                          Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre
May 4                          Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall
May 5                          Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
May 6                          Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre
May 7                          Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle
May 9                          Winston-Salem, NC @ The Ramkat
May 10                        Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
May 11                        Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall
May 12                        Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre
May 13                        Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre
May 14                        Fairfield, CT @ The Warehouse
May 16                        Albany, NY@ The Egg at Empire State Plaza
May 17                        South Deerfield, MA @ House Theater
May 18                        Boston, MA @ The Wilber
May 19                        Portland, ME @ State Theatre
May 20                        Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made
May 22                        Montreal, PQ @ Le Studio TD
May 23                        Toronto, ON @ TD Music Hall
May 24                        Cleveland, OH @ Music Box Supper Club
May 25                        Munhall, PA @ Carnegie Music Hall of Homestead
May 26                        Cincinnati, OH @ Ludlow Garage
May 27                        Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

