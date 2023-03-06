Citizen Cope Announces East Coast Tour ‘All the Songs You Want to Hear’

Citizen Cope is hitting the road for a run of East Coast tour dates starting in late April and running through May, the underground singer-songwriter announced Wednesday (Mar. 1).

Dubbed All The Songs You Want To Hear, the tour is leaving many Citizen Cope fans to wonder which of the more than 100 tunes in his catalog he’ll be performing. Over the last decade, the singer-songwriter (born Clarence Greenwood) has released seven studio albums, each bearing his unique urban folk style steeped in peculiar earnestness and passionate indulgence. In addition, he’s appeared on tracks with Stick Figure, Santana, Sheryl Crow and the Easy Dub Reggae All-Stars (for an impossibly perfect cover of Radiohead‘s “Karma Police”), creating an impressive catalog of work that’s still growing. Notably, his 2004 album, The Clarence Greenwood Recordings, is expected to be certified platinum by the RIAA this year despite never spending a week on any Billboard chart.

Obvious picks for the 2023 tour include Cope’s most streamed tracks, including “Let the Drummer Kick,” “Sideways,” “Pablo Picasso,” “Bullet and a Target,” “Son’s Gonna Rise,” “Justice” and “Scared of Heights.” Possible curveballs include songs like “More Than It Seems” and “Brother Lee,” both of which highlight Cope’s skill for using tempo and rapid wordplay to layer urgency and tension into his songs.

In a press release, Cope says The All the Songs You Want to Hear tour will be a solo acoustic experience “that will ultimately lift all of our spirits. In a world that can look so divided, it’s great to have people gather under one roof, who have different beliefs, opinions, and personal identities to connect and celebrate life through the power of music.”

Tickets are on sale now. You can find a full list of dates below and more information here.

April 30 Nashville, TN @ Basement East

May 2 Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

May 3 Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre

May 4 Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall

May 5 Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

May 6 Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

May 7 Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle

May 9 Winston-Salem, NC @ The Ramkat

May 10 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

May 11 Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall

May 12 Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

May 13 Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

May 14 Fairfield, CT @ The Warehouse

May 16 Albany, NY@ The Egg at Empire State Plaza

May 17 South Deerfield, MA @ House Theater

May 18 Boston, MA @ The Wilber

May 19 Portland, ME @ State Theatre

May 20 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made

May 22 Montreal, PQ @ Le Studio TD

May 23 Toronto, ON @ TD Music Hall

May 24 Cleveland, OH @ Music Box Supper Club

May 25 Munhall, PA @ Carnegie Music Hall of Homestead

May 26 Cincinnati, OH @ Ludlow Garage

May 27 Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall