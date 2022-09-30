Chris Tomlin & MercyMe Team Up for Winter Tour

Two of Contemporary Christian music’s top hitmakers, Chris Tomlin and MercyMe, are teaming up for a co-headlining tour this winter.

The eight-city Chris Tomlin x MercyMe: A Winter Tour, presented by Premier Productions, Rush Concerts and World Vision, will launch Dec. 1 in Raleigh, N.C., and wrap Dec. 13 in Dayton, Ohio.

“After years of incredible friendship, I am so excited to announce that I am hitting the road with MercyMe this winter for the first time!” Tomlin said in a statement. “For me, there is no better way to close out 2022 than to come together and celebrate God for all he has done, is doing, and will continue to do in each of our lives. And since it will be December, there may just need to be a ‘flurry’ of Christmas songs in the night, hope to see you there!”

“Finally! I can’t tell you how many times MercyMe and Chris Tomlin have talked about touring together,” added Bart Millard of MercyMe. “We’ve been friends for many years and we’re so excited that it’s finally happening. These nights are going to be special and truly a tour you do not want to miss.”

Tomlin, who has notched 10 No. 1 hits on Billboard‘s Christian Airplay chart during his career, released the album Always on Sept. 9 and is set to co-host the GMA Dove Awards alongside Erica Campbell on Oct. 18. MercyMe have earned 17 Christian Airplay chart-toppers and are gearing up for the release of their new album, Always Only Jesus, on Oct. 21.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale Oct. 7.

See the full list of tour dates below:

Dec. 1: Raleigh, NC, PNC Arena

Dec. 2: Charlottesville, VA, John Paul Jones Arena

Dec. 6: Charleston, SC, North Charleston Coliseum

Dec. 8: Macon, GA, Macon Coliseum

Dec. 9: Huntsville, AL, Probst Arena

Dec. 10: Southaven, MS, Landers Center

Dec. 11: Little Rock, AR, Simmons Bank Arena

Dec. 13: Dayton, OH, Wright State University Nutter Center