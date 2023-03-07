Weezer to Headline New Cave Mountain Catskills Music Festival

A new music festival is coming to the Catskills this fall in New York state.

Cave Mountain Catskills Music Festival will take place on Sept. 15-16 at the Windham Mountain ski area with a lineup that includes Weezer, Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, Dinosaur Jr., Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Albert Hammond Jr., Lee Fields, Courtney Marie Andrews, Sheer Mag, and more. The festival is organized by the team behind Brooklyn Made Presents and Crush Music.

“When Bob McLynn of Crush Music came to me with this idea, it was a no-brainer to jump in and partner on this amazing event.,” says Brooklyn Made president and CEO Anthony Makes. “We can’t wait to present this festival to all of New York’s incredible music fans this fall.”

Explore Explore Weezer See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Tickets for the festival go on sale Friday, March 10th and are expected to sell out quickly. Fans can purchase general admission and VIP tickets at the festival’s website or through Ticketmaster.

The festival offers a wide range of food and beverage options, local craft vendors, as well as the opportunity to experience the beautiful setting of Windham Mountain in the Catskills.

“We want to create an experience that is about more than just the music,” adds Makes and McLynn. “We want to create a community where people can come together and have a great time.”

For those who want to experience the festival in style, there is a VIP ticket option available. VIP ticket holders will receive a dedicated entrance, exclusive prime viewing locations, special access to private lounge areas, commemorative festival poster, and other exclusive amenities.

VIP ticket holders will also have access to The Club, Windham Mountain’s exclusive private lounge with expansive mountain views. The Club provides a luxurious setting for guests to relax, unwind, and enjoy the best of what Windham Mountain has to offer.

For more information about the festival, visit the festival’s website.