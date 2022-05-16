Burna Boy Announces Summer 2022 Love, Damini Tour: Here Are the Dates

Burna Boy is coming to a city near you. On Monday (May 16), the “Last Last” singer announced that he is set to embark on a tour this summer, which sees the artist making stops in North America, Canada and Barbados.

The 2022 Love, Damini tour is scheduled to kick off on July 17 in Barbados for the city’s Bridgetown Festival. Burna will then head over to the states starting on July 21 at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheater in Detroit, and making stops in Minneapolis, Chicago, Boston, Houston, Montreal and more before the tour concludes at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta on July 31.

The tour announcement comes on the heels of Burna’s performance at Sunday’s Billboard Music Awards, during which he took the stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas to perform new singles “Last Last” and “Kilometre.” The singles hail from the Nigerian artist’s forthcoming sixth album, Love, Damini, which is set to arrive on June 30.

Tickets for the Love, Damini tour go on sale to the general public on May 20, 12 p.m. local time. Citi cardholders can receive early access to pre-sale tickets, which begins on Tuesday, May 17, at 10 a.m. local time through May 19, 10 p.m. local time. See the list of dates for the Love, Damini tour below.

LOVE, DAMINI SUMMER 2022 TOUR