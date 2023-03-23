Bumbershoot Announces 2023 Lineup With Sleater-Kinney, The Revivalists & More 

Seattle’s famed Bumbershoot music festival returns this fall with Washington natives Sleater-Kinney as headliners.

On Thursday (March 23), the music and arts festival announced their lineup with The Revivalists, Zhu, Jawbreaker, AFI, Brittany Howard, Fatboy Slim, Sunny Day Real Estate and Phantogram, among many others.

Band of Horses, Descendents, Matt and Kim, Bomba Estéreo, Durand Jones, Uncle Waffles, A-Trak, Valerie June, Ride, Benny the Butcher, Jacob Banks and more will also make appearances at the festival being held from Sept. 2-3 at Seattle Center. The Dip, Temples, Dandy Warhols, Hunx and His Punx, Thunderpussy, Reignwolf, Rebirth Brass Band, Screaming Females, The Black Tones and more will also make appearances at the festival that returns after a three-year hiatus. More artists are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Performers will grace multiple stages for their festival appearances. Bumbershoot will utilize spaces throughout the Seattle Center complex including Fisher Pavilion for Out of Sight and The Art Not Terminal for the Bumbershoot 50th Anniversary Retrospective for art installations.

This year’s festival will also mark the 50th anniversary of Bumbershoot and producers New Rising Sun, alongside partner/non-profit arts and education organization Third Stone, have launched the tuition-free Bumbershoot Workforce Development Program, designed to create a pipeline to support the next generation of music industry professionals and lay the groundwork for a more equitable and inclusive music scene. As part of Bumbershoot’s Workforce Development Program, Climate Pledge Arena will host students on a production tour of the arena giving future production and tour managers a live look at one of the busiest music venues in the world.

Third Stone, the non-profit arm of Bumbershoot, will launch the Workforce Development Program to offer young adults aged 17-25 the opportunity to learn critical business skills within the festival and live music setting. In partnership with The UC Theatre’s Concert Career Pathways (CCP) program, this six-month tuition-free, hands-on education experience and paid internship begins in April 2023 and will culminate in the opportunity to work on the grounds at the festival.

Weekend passes and single day tickets are available for purchase at bumbershoot.com. In celebration of the 50th anniversary, Bumbershoot and Amazon are offering prices 50% lower than when the event was last held in 2019 to create an opportunity for more of the Pacific Northwest community to enjoy the festival. Together with Third Stone, Amazon is also supporting the distribution of 5,000 free tickets directly to nonprofits and communities that have been underserved.

Check out the full lineup below.