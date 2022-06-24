BTS Planning Global Busan Concert to Bring the World Expo to South Korea in 2030

BTS might be eying a break after the whirlwind international success they’ve experienced over the last few years, but that doesn’t mean they’re going to be absent from the global stage. On Friday (June 24), HYBE, the entertainment company that BTS calls home, announced that the septet will hold a concert to help South Korea’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan, South Korea.

The boy band will serve as ambassadors for the country’s effort to bring the world’s fair to Busan Metropolitan City, the second most populous city in South Korea, behind Seoul.

“Given the importance of its bid as a nation to host the World Expo 2030 in Busan, BTS and HYBE will do our best to successfully bring the World Expo to Busan,” said HYBE’s chairman, Bang Si-Hyuk. “This will be a great opportunity to contribute to further development of K-Culture as well as its local pop cultures in Busan.”

The city’s mayor, Park Heong-joon, thanked the group for its upcoming efforts, who will be on hand to personally introduce the city to members of the committee who determine where the World Expo will be held. “I’d like to express my sincere appreciation to the members of BTS and HYBE for accepting to be the ambassadors of the World Expo 2030 in Busan,” he said. “The group’s support as ambassadors will be incredibly helpful in stepping up our efforts to bring the World Expo to Busan.”

Details about the Global Busan Concert – including when it will happen – have not yet been revealed.

BTS recently announced they were going on a break to give its members time to pursue solo interests. One of the first fruits of that, Jungkook’s collaboration with Charlie Puth, “Left and Right,” dropped on Friday (June 24).