BTS Surprise L.A. Crowd With Megan Thee Stallion ‘Butter’ Cameo

BTS brought their A-game for ARMY on Sunday night (Nov. 28) during the second of their four sold-out shows at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium. The K-pop superstars took the stage as part of their “Permission to Dance on Stage” series, the first live gigs they’ve performed in two years due to the global touring pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The biggest jaw-dropper was a cameo from one of the septet’s flashiest collaborators: Megan Thee Stallion. The Houston rapper popped up in the middle of the stage for her guest verse on the hit remix of BTS’ “Butter” as the guys busted out some choreo behind her for the concert debut of the tune; they were originally scheduled to perform the song live together on TV for the first time at the recent American Music Awards, but Meg was not able to make it due to an “unexpected personal matter.”

Fan-shot video of the special moment at SoFi featured audience members shouting with glee as Megan did her thing on the main stage while BTS sang and rapped from a square satellite stage with a lit-up floor. Megan — wearing a bright pink mini-dress with puffy sleeves and matching knee-high boots — eventually made her way out to the second stage as the crowd went wild and she was enveloped by the band’s members.

“Everybody give it up for the boys! Thank ya’ll for having me,” Meg said after the song. “I’m feeling like a hot girl every season!”

“Butter” jumped back to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for a 10th total week at the top in September.

Check out fan-shot video of the special moment below.