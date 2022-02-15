BTS to Perform Three Shows in Korea for Live & Online Crowds

BTS returns to the stage this March. The pop stars will perform three shows in Seoul on March 10, 12 and 13 at the Seoul Olympic Stadium in front of a live audience.

The BTS Permission to Dance on Stage – Seoul shows will also be streamed online for fans unable to attend the concerts in-person at the nearly 70,000-capacity venue. The March 10 and 13 dates will be streamed live online, while the March 12 performance will be broadcast in cinemas across the world for live viewing events.

The latest dates will mark the group’s first concert to a live audience in Korea in roughly two and a half years. The last time they appeared in-person in Korea was for the BTS World Tour ‘Love Yourself: Speak Yourself’ shows at the same venue in October 2019.

Last fall, the group returned to in-person performances with a mini-residency at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Tickets for the four nights in Los Angeles sold out immediately and notched the biggest ever Billboard Boxscore in California.

According to Billboard Boxscore, the 2021 SoFi Stadium run grossed a mammoth $33.3 million with 214,000 tickets sold. Further, it’s the largest gross for a run of shows at a single venue since 2012, when Roger Waters earned $38 million over nine shows at Estadio River Plate in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Even further, it’s the biggest U.S.-based Boxscore in 18 years, and the second-biggest ever in the 30-year-plus history of Billboard Boxscore in North America. Overall, BTS lands the sixth best-grossing engagement in Billboard Boxscore history.

Further information on how to attend or watch the March dates will be announced on global fan community platform Weverse soon.