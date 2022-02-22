BTS Announce Four Stadium Concerts in Las Vegas

BTS are headed to Vegas. The pop icons are extending their Permission to Dance dates with four stops at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

The group will headline the nearly 65,000-capacity stadium on April 8, 19, 15 and 16. Additionally, the in-person live broadcast event “LIVE PLAY in LAS VEGAS” will be held at nearby MGM Grand Garden Arena for all four days. The concert will also be streamed online on the last day of the tour on April 16.

The news follows an announcement earlier this month that the group would perform three shows in Seoul on March 10, 12 and 13 at the Seoul Olympic Stadium in front of a live audience. The Korean dates will mark the group’s first concert to a live audience in the country in roughly two and a half years.

Last fall, the group returned to in-person performances with a mini-residency at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Tickets for the four nights outside Los Angeles sold out immediately and notched the biggest ever Billboard Boxscore in California.

According to Billboard Boxscore, the 2021 SoFi Stadium run grossed a mammoth $33.3 million with 214,000 tickets sold. Further, it’s the largest gross for a run of shows at a single venue since 2012, when Roger Waters earned $38 million over nine shows at Estadio River Plate in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Even further, it’s the biggest U.S.-based Boxscore in 18 years, and the second-biggest ever in the 30-plus-year history of Billboard Boxscore in North America. Overall, BTS lands the sixth best-grossing engagement in Billboard Boxscore history.

Registration to purchase tickets for the new dates will begin now through Saturday at 5 p.m. PT and is available here.