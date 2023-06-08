×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Broadway Performance of ‘Hamilton’ Canceled Due to Canadian Wildfire Smoke

"The hazardous air quality in New York City has made it impossible for a number of our artists to perform this evening," reads a statement from "Hamilton's" producers.

Broadway
People walk outside "Hamilton" at Richard Rodgers Theatre in Times Square on May 12, 2021 in New York City. Noam Galai/GI

As smoke from Canadian wildfires blankets New York City, Broadway performances of “Hamilton” and “Camelot” was among those canceled Wednesday night (June 7).

Explore

Explore

Chris Stapleton

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

“Hamilton” organizers scrapped the show less than two hours before the 8pm ET curtain call on account of cast members calling in sick, Variety reports.

Related

Mitch Rossell on "AGT"

'AGT' Contestant Mitch Rossell Delivers 'Great Audition' With Heartfelt Song for His Late Dad: Watch

“Tonight’s performance of Hamilton will not go on as scheduled. The hazardous air quality in New York City has made it impossible for a number of our artists to perform this evening,” reads a statement posted to the official “Hamilton” socials.

Regular programming should resume on Thursday, the statement continues. “We apologize for the inconvenience and encourage you to visit your point of purchase for refund or exchange.”

Also canceled was “Camelot,” with producers confirming “all tickets will be fully refunded at the point of purchase.” Reps say they’re hopeful performances will restart for the weekend, adding that health experts “will continue to closely monitor the ongoing situation.”

Other local shows affected by the hazardous conditions including the free Shakespeare in the Park production of “Hamlet,” which cut short its final dress rehearsal and nixed the first two preview performances of the play, set for Thursday and Friday nights in Central Park’s Delacorte Theater.

As previously reported, the ongoing air-quality issues caused by smoke from fires north of the border upended Chris Stapleton’s planned concert in Syracuse, New York, while the New York Yankees game vs. the Chicago White Sox and the WNBA fixture between the New York Liberty and the Minnesota Lynx were postponed.

According to IQAir.com on Wednesday, NYC currently has the worst air quality in the world due to more than 400 wildfires burning across Canada and smoke covering much of the eastern U.S.

The National Weather Service reports that “hazardous air quality levels will persist across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic through Thursday before shifting westward into Ohio Valley on Friday.”

In the meantime, New York City Parks Department has canceled or postponed all indoor and outdoor recreational activities.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad