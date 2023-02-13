Brandi Carlile, Trey Anastasio & Stick Figure To Headline 2023 Levitate Festival

Brandi Carlile, Phish lead singer Trey Anastasio and American reggae band Stick Figure are slated to headline this year’s Levitate Music and Arts Festival, which is slated for July 7-9 at the Marshfield Fairgrounds near Cape Cod, Mass. Other notable artists on the bill include Goose, Ziggy Marley, Rebelution and Peach Pit.

This year’s event will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the festival as well as the 20th anniversary of the Levitate surf and skate shop brand that launched it.

“It’s humbling,” says Levitate co-founder Daniel Hassett of the upcoming festival. “We’re excited to use this milestone to dig into our roots and expand our arts and mural programming, partner with more local vendors than ever, [double] our kids’ programs and [expand] our greening efforts.”

Over the past 20 years, the Levitate brand has grown considerably. In addition to launching an apparel line and kids’ summer camps, it expanded its flagship store; launched an outdoor restaurant, music and events venue; established a fall touring series called Levitate Flannel Jam; and founded the non-profit Levitate Foundation.

“I couldn’t be prouder of what Levitate has become,” adds co-founder and artist director Jess Hassett. “The line-up is full of amazing female artists including Brandi Carlile, Lucius, Celisse, and Melt. Pro-skater Nora Vasconcellos will be exhibiting her incredible skills and our arts and mural program will feature a bigger and more diverse group of brilliant artists than ever before.”

Tickets for the festival go on sale Tuesday; 1% of each ticket sold will go to the Levitate Foundation. Visit www.levitatemusicfestival.com for more information and the full lineup.