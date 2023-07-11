Boygenius Plot Fall 2023 Tour With Openers MUNA, 100 Gecs and More

Rock power trio Boygenius announced dates for a fall 2023 tour that will take the group from coast-to-coast in support of its 2023 full-length debut album, the record. The group comprised of singer/songwriters Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus will set up shop at some iconic venues on the five-date swing, including New York’s Madison Square Garden on Oct. 2 and L.A.’s Hollywood Bowl on Halloween (Oct. 31).

The tour will feature support from Palehound, Samia, MUNA, as well as 100 gecs with special guest Sloppy Jane at gigs in Boston, New Haven, CT and Philadelphia. Tickets for the outing will go on sale on Friday (July 14) at 10 a.m. local time, with American Express card members getting a chance to get in on the Hollywood Bowl show early beginning today (July 11) through Thursday (July 13) at 10 p.m. PT.

The artist presale will kick off on Wednesday (July 12) at 10 a.m. local time.

Boygenius is currently on the road on a North American tour with Carly Rae Jepsen and the Illuminati Hotties that is slated to wrap with an August 5 show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO before the trio head overseas for European dates booked through August 28.

Check out the announcement and dates below.

Boygenius fall 2023 tour dates:

Sept. 25 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall !

Sept. 28 – New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl !

Sept. 30 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at The Mann ~

Oct. 2 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden =

Oct. 31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl *

! with Palehound

~ with Samia

= with MUNA

* with 100 gecs and special guest Sloppy Jane