Metallica, P!nk, Twenty One Pilots and Luke Combs to Headline BottleRock Festival

California’s premiere food, wine and music festival has released the lineup for this year’s Memorial Day weekend festival, May 27-29.

Napa’s BottleRock festival will be headlined this year by thrash legends Metallica, pop superstar P!nk, musical duo Twenty One Pilots and country star Luke Combs. The fest, which includes more than 75 musical acts, also includes The Black Crowes, Kygo, Pitbull, Greta Van Fleet and Mount Westmore, a new hip-hop supergroup featuring Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 and Too $hort.

The Napa Valley festival presented by JaM Cellars will also showcase the region’s wine, craft brew and culinary legacy.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Luke Combs Metallica Pink See latest videos, charts and news

“We’re happy to be bringing the first taste of summer back to music fans here in the Napa Valley,” says Dave Graham of BottleRock Napa Valley. “As fans have come to expect, our 2022 lineup has something for everyone, featuring a wide variety of genres that offer legendary performers with some of the most exciting new and emerging artists in the world.”

This year’s festival includes the highly entertaining Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage, showcasing a unique mashup of cooking demonstrations with renowned chefs, celebrities, performers and rock stars. Details on the 2022 Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage will be announced at a later date.

BottleRock Napa Valley will follow all local and state COVID-19 health & safety guidelines in place at the time of the event and will communicate all requirements to ticket holders beforehand.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 10:00 a.m. Pacific. More details here.