Bon Jovi Heads Back on the Road This Spring: ‘We Have All Missed Touring’

Bon Jovi will be back on the road this spring with their 2022 North American tour. Produced by promoter Live Nation, the tour is scheduled to kick off April 1 in Omaha, Neb., at CHI Health Center.

The 15-date trek will run through arenas in Minnesota, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Missouri and more. Bon Jovi will make three stops in Texas before closing out the dates on April 30 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

“We have all missed touring and we know that nothing can replace the energy of a live show for the fans or the band,” said Jon Bon Jovi in a release.

The tour will be in support of the band’s 2020 release titled 2020. The album was released last October, and reached the Top 20 on the Billboard 200 album chart. The band has also been working on new material over the course of the pandemic.

In addition to new music, the band launched Bon Jovi radio on SiriusXM. The limited-run channel celebrates the career of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducted group and features insight from Jon Bon Jovi and band members, as well as their crew. The channel also provides fans with exclusive weekly live concerts directly from the band’s archives.

The 2022 tour is sponsored by Hampton Water, a wine company founded by Jon Bon Jovi and his son, Jesse Bongiovi.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public for most markets beginning Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. local time. Head to BonJovi.com for specific details on VIP packages as well as on-sale dates and timing. The JBJ Experience member pre-sale will begin on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 10 a.m. local time. Check out a full list of dates below.