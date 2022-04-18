Bob Dylan Just Announced Some New 2022 Tour Dates

Bob Dylan performs as part of a double bill with Neil Young at Hyde Park on July 12, 2019 in London.

Bob Dylan is heading back on the road.

The folk legend has just announced some West Coast for this summer as part of his World Wide Tour, in support of his 2020 album Rough and Rowdy Ways, which hit No. 2 on the Billboard 200, becoming his 23rd top 10 on the albums chart. Dylan will begin this leg of his tour on May 28 in Spokane, Washington at the First Interstate Center of the Arts. The singer-songwriter and his band will also be stopping in for two nights at Seattle’s Paramount Theatre and three nights in Los Angeles at Pantages Theatre before wrapping up the trek at the San Diego Civic Theatre in June 18.

The 80-year-old just concluded his first round of shows of 2022 last week, which consisted of 26 shows across the U.S., with stops in Phoenix, San Antonio, New Orleans, Atlanta and Oklahoma City. The World Wide Tour follows his Never Ending Tour, the popular name given to Dylan’s regular touring schedule that began in 1988 and was forced to end due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets for Dylan’s summer shows will be available starting April 22 on his website.

Check out all of the announced tour dates below.

May 28 – Spokane, Washington @ First Interstate Center for the Arts

May 29 – Kennewick, Washington @Toyota Center

May 31 – Portland, Oregon @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

June 1 – Seattle, Washington @ Paramount Theatre

June 2 – Seattle, Washington @ Paramount Theatre

June 5- Eugene, Oregon @ Hult Performing Arts Center

June 7 – Redding, California @ Redding Civic Auditorium

June 9 – Oakland, California @ Fox Theater

June 10 – Oakland, California @ Fox Theater

June 11 – Oakland, California @ Fox Theater

June 14- Los Angeles, California @ Pantages Theatre

June 15- Los Angeles, California @ Pantages Theatre

June 16 – Los Angeles, California @ Pantages Theatre

June 18 – San Diego, California @ San Diego Civic Theatre