Blossoms Postpone European Tour Dates Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Blossoms have shelved their pan-European tour due to the latest, escalating health crisis.

“We’re really gutted to have to announce that, due to the current situation with COVID, our forthcoming dates in Germany, France, Belgium and Netherlands have been postponed and will no longer be happening in January and February,” a statement reads.

New dates, the message continues, will be announced “as soon as we have more news.”

pic.twitter.com/c7hWHdORSy — B L O S S O M S (@BlossomsBand) January 12, 2022

The indie-pop outfit formed in Stockport, near Manchester, in 2013, and boasts of a lineup of Tom Ogden (vocals), Myles Kellock (keys), Josh Dewhurst (guitar), Joe Donovan (drums) and Charlie Salt (bass).

Blossoms spent two weeks at No. 1 on the U.K. albums chart with their 2016 self-titled set. Their second effort, Cool Like You fell short, at No. 4, but Blossoms flowered again in 2020’s when Foolish Loving Spaces went to No. 1 in their homeland.

A U.K. tour is scheduled to kick off May 24 at Keepmoat Stadium in Doncaster, and wrap July 29 with a performance at Y Not Festival in Matlock, followed by more shows on the Continent.