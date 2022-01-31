Black Keys Announce 32-Date North American Dropout Boogie Tour

The Black Keys announced the dates for an extensive North American tour slated to kick off on July 9 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The Live Nation-produced “Dropout Boogie” tour — the band’s first live dates since their 2019 “Let’s Rock” outing — will feature support from Band of Horses on all the dates, as well as runs with Ceramic Animal (July 9-30), Early James (Aug. 24-Sept. 9) and the Velveteers (Oct. 2-18) on select dates.
The Akron, Ohio duo of singer/guitarist Dan Auerbach and drummer Patrick Carney released their Grammy-nominated throwback blues album, Delta Kream, last year, featuring 11 Mississippi hill country songs by the likes of R.L. Burnside and Junior Kimbrough.
An exclusive fan club presale will take place on Tuesday (Feb. 1) at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday (Feb. 3) at 10 p.m. local time. A limited number of VIP packages will also go on sale beginning Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time, which will include premium seats, sound check visits, an autographed lithograph and more special deals. The general on-sale for the tour will kick off on Friday (Feb. 4) at 10 a.m. local time; details on tickets can be found here.
Check out the dates for the “Dropout Boogie” tour below.
July 9: Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
July 11: Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
July 13: Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
July 15: St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis
July 16: Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
July 17: Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Tinley Park
July 20: Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 22: Jones Beach, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
July 23: Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
July 25: Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
July 27: Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
July 29: Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center
July 30: Philadelphia, PA @ Waterfront Music Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Aug. 24: West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Aug. 25: Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 27: Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Aug. 28: Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheatre
Aug. 30: Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium
Sept. 1: Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Sept. 3: Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
Sept. 6: Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
Sept. 7: Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sept. 9: Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
Oct. 2: Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
Oct. 3: Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
Oct. 5: Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Oct. 8: Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
Oct. 10: Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Oct. 13: Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
Oct. 15: Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Oct. 17: Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX
Oct. 18: Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion