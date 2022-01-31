Black Keys Announce 32-Date North American Dropout Boogie Tour

The Black Keys announced the dates for an extensive North American tour slated to kick off on July 9 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The Live Nation-produced “Dropout Boogie” tour — the band’s first live dates since their 2019 “Let’s Rock” outing — will feature support from Band of Horses on all the dates, as well as runs with Ceramic Animal (July 9-30), Early James (Aug. 24-Sept. 9) and the Velveteers (Oct. 2-18) on select dates.

The Akron, Ohio duo of singer/guitarist Dan Auerbach and drummer Patrick Carney released their Grammy-nominated throwback blues album, Delta Kream, last year, featuring 11 Mississippi hill country songs by the likes of R.L. Burnside and Junior Kimbrough.

An exclusive fan club presale will take place on Tuesday (Feb. 1) at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday (Feb. 3) at 10 p.m. local time. A limited number of VIP packages will also go on sale beginning Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time, which will include premium seats, sound check visits, an autographed lithograph and more special deals. The general on-sale for the tour will kick off on Friday (Feb. 4) at 10 a.m. local time; details on tickets can be found here.

Check out the dates for the “Dropout Boogie” tour below.

July 9: Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

July 11: Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

July 13: Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

July 15: St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis

July 16: Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

July 17: Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Tinley Park

July 20: Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 22: Jones Beach, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 23: Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 25: Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 27: Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 29: Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center

July 30: Philadelphia, PA @ Waterfront Music Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)

Aug. 24: West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Aug. 25: Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 27: Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Aug. 28: Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheatre

Aug. 30: Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium

Sept. 1: Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sept. 3: Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

Sept. 6: Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

Sept. 7: Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sept. 9: Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

Oct. 2: Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Oct. 3: Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Oct. 5: Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Oct. 8: Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

Oct. 10: Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Oct. 13: Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

Oct. 15: Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Oct. 17: Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX

Oct. 18: Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion