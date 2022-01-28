Billie Eilish Adds to Her Happier Than Ever Tour, Reschedules Show Due to Grammys

Billie Eilish is adding a New York date to her Happier Than Ever, The World Tour, which kicks off next week in New Orleans at the Smoothie King Center. Eilish will now perform at the brand new UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Long Island, N.Y., on Feb. 15.

Explore Explore Billie Eilish See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Tickets for the newly announced date will go on sale to the general public on Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. local time. Verified Fan registration starts now and closes on Sunday at 11:59 p.m. PT. Verified Fan pre-sale starts Tuesday at 10 a.m. local.

Eilish is also moving her Arizona show at Gila River Arena date in Arizona on April 3 to April 4, due to the Grammys being rescheduled for April 3. And due to scheduling conflicts, Willow will no longer support the “Your Power” singer on the first four dates of the tour. Dora Jar will now fill in from Feb. 3-8.

The upcoming Happier Than Ever, The World Tour will require ticket holders to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 diagnostic test within 48 hours prior to entry, in addition to wearing a mask. The tour notes that this policy either matches or goes beyond what local jurisdictions are currently requiring to attend live events as a means of extra precaution for fans, the band and tour crew.

The North American dates for Eilish’s trek will run through April 9, where the “Bad Guy” singer will close out with three nights in Los Angeles. Following the L.A. dates, Eilish will headline two weekends of Coachella in Indio, Calif.

She’ll resume touring in Europe and the United Kingdom in June for a month before setting off to Australia and New Zealand in September.

Also announced this week, Support + Feed — a non-profit organization created during the pandemic by Billie and FINNEAS’ mother Maggie Baird — joins Eilish on her new 2022 eco-friendly global tour in the Billie Eilish Eco-Village while introducing The Pledge to eat at least one plant-based meal a day for 30 days.

The Billie Eilish Eco-Lounge is Hosted by Reverb, an environmental non-profit organization that will “green” the entire tour and create an activation on the concourse at each show allowing every guest that purchases a ticket to visit for free. The Billie Eilish Eco-Village will showcase five non-profits including Support + Feed, along with local non-profits in each city that will be providing information on how to best help the climate in the healthiest ways.

Tickets for the newly announced New York date go on sale next week. Head to her website for more information. Check out a full list of tour dates below.

Happier Than Ever, The World Tour

Due to scheduling conflicts, @OfficialWillow will not be able to make the first 4 dates on tour, but we look forward to her performances at all other East Coast shows! We are thrilled that @dorajar_ will now be joining Billie for these dates. pic.twitter.com/H9ySyGT75O — billie eilish (@billieeilish) January 28, 2022