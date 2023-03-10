×
Billboard x Doritos® partner to take flavor to ANOTHER LEVEL® in Austin, TX

Taste the Night with Doritos®️ at SXSW®

DJ Pee Wee for Doritos® After Dark™

Taking flavor to ANOTHER LEVEL®, Billboard and Doritos® are partnering to bring bold flavor to Austin, TX this upcoming SXSW®. On Thursday, March 16, Doritos® will present Billboard’s THE STAGE at SXSW® concert headlined by Lil Yachty featuring performances from Armani White and Lola Brooke at the Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park. 

Concert attendees will enjoy their favorite food leveled up with Doritos®️ Dips, available in Cool Ranch®️ Jalapeno and Spicy Nacho, and Doritos’ new Sweet & Tangy BBQ flavored chips. The dips, inspired by the signature Doritos®️ flavors we love, enhance your favorite meals and snacks because they go with everything and make any food extra. 

Later that night, in addition to SXSW® pass holders, fans have the chance to transform their late night dining with an after hours food experience; Doritos®️ After Dark™ at Billboard House. 

Featuring a custom menu, Doritos®️ After Dark™ will lead fans into a new world of Doritos after-hours eats with globally-inspired foods, including fan favorites like Doritos®️ Spicy Sweet Chili Chicken Bites and Doritos® BBQ Pulled Pork Nachos made with your favorite Doritos®️ flavors and paired perfectly with new Doritos®️ Dips.

Heading to Austin? Starting today and running through March 14, fans can sign up for the Doritos®️ After Dark™ at Billboard House Sweepstakes, earning a chance to win a pair of tickets to the exclusive event. Winners will be announced the day before the event, on March 15th

And don’t worry if you don’t win the sweepstakes! There will be additional surprises at THE STAGE at SXSW® for concert attendees to experience Doritos®️ After Dark™. 

See you in Austin!

 

