Lil Yachty, Feid, Eladio Carrión and Kx5 (Kaskade x deadmau5) to Play Billboard Presents The Stage at SXSW

Billboard is returning to SXSW in Austin, Texas, this year for three nights of star-studded concerts, plus an interactive content house featuring conversations with musicians and industry leaders.

To kick off Billboard Presents The Stage at SXSW, rapper-singer Lil Yachty, presented by Doritos, will perform on March 16, with opening acts Lola Brooke and Armani White; Latin stars Feid and Eladio Carrión, presented by Samsung Galaxy, will perform on March 17; and electronic giants Kx5 (Kaskade x deadmau5), presented by Carnival, will perform on March 18.

Billboard Presents The Stage at SXSW will take place at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park in Austin. Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. CT/noon ET here on Friday (Feb. 17).

Several artists will also take part in conversations during a variety of events hosted at The Billboard House (800 Congress) on March 17. The one-day-only interactive content house will feature brand activations, photo moments, bites, cocktails and more. Entry is on a first come first serve basis, with a reserved amount of spaces available exclusively to SXSW Music and Platinum Badge holders and SXSW Music Festival wristband holders.

Billboard will also be donating a portion of ticket proceeds to Waterloo Greenway Conservancy, a nonprofit organization that aims to create an urban park system in partnership with the city of Austin. The organization’s first phase, Waterloo Park, opened in 2021 to provide downtown green space, community programming and performing arts and entertainment at the Moody Amphitheater.

In addition to the presenting sponsors, Billboard will be sharing Reels on its official Facebook page across the three-day experience, and fans will have the opportunity to create custom Facebook Reels with unique experiential activations throughout SXSW.

Billboard’s parent company PMC is the largest shareholder of SXSW and its brands are official media partners of SXSW.