×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Lil Yachty, Feid, Eladio Carrión and Kx5 (Kaskade x deadmau5) to Play Billboard Presents The Stage at SXSW

Lola Brooke and Armani White are also scheduled to perform.

Lil Yachty
Lil Yachty performs during Wicked (Spelhouse Homecoming Concert) Featuring 21 Savage at Forbes Arena at Morehouse College on Oct. 19, 2022 in Atlanta. Prince Williams/Wireimage

Billboard is returning to SXSW in Austin, Texas, this year for three nights of star-studded concerts, plus an interactive content house featuring conversations with musicians and industry leaders.

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Deadmau5 & Kaskade

Eladio Carrión

Feid

See latest videos, charts and news

To kick off Billboard Presents The Stage at SXSW, rapper-singer Lil Yachty, presented by Doritos, will perform on March 16, with opening acts Lola Brooke and Armani White; Latin stars Feid and Eladio Carrión, presented by Samsung Galaxy, will perform on March 17; and electronic giants Kx5 (Kaskade x deadmau5), presented by Carnival, will perform on March 18.

Related

SZA, Grammy Awards

Biggest Music Tours & Festivals of 2023: How to Get Tickets to Madonna, SZA, Blink-182 & More

Billboard Presents The Stage at SXSW will take place at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park in Austin. Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. CT/noon ET here on Friday (Feb. 17).

Several artists will also take part in conversations during a variety of events hosted at The Billboard House (800 Congress) on March 17. The one-day-only interactive content house will feature brand activations, photo moments, bites, cocktails and more. Entry is on a first come first serve basis, with a reserved amount of spaces available exclusively to SXSW Music and Platinum Badge holders and SXSW Music Festival wristband holders.

Billboard will also be donating a portion of ticket proceeds to Waterloo Greenway Conservancy, a nonprofit organization that aims to create an urban park system in partnership with the city of Austin. The organization’s first phase, Waterloo Park, opened in 2021 to provide downtown green space, community programming and performing arts and entertainment at the Moody Amphitheater.

In addition to the presenting sponsors, Billboard will be sharing Reels on its official Facebook page across the three-day experience, and fans will have the opportunity to create custom Facebook Reels with unique experiential activations throughout SXSW.

Billboard’s parent company PMC is the largest shareholder of SXSW and its brands are official media partners of SXSW.

billboard, sxsw
Courtesy Photo

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad