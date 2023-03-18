Billboard And Doritos® Took Flavor To ANOTHER LEVEL® With Concert and Pop Up in Austin, TX

Never ones to shy away from being bold, Doritos® presented Billboard’s THE STAGE this past Thursday, which included a riveting lineup of hip-hop talents delivering stellar performances at the Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park. While enjoying some of the hottest sounds in music today, attendees were also able to sample their favorite food leveled up with Doritos®️ Dips, available in Cool Ranch®️ Jalapeno and Spicy Nacho, and new Doritos® Sweet & Tangy BBQ flavored chips.

Doritos®️ Presents The Stage at SXSW held at the Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park on March 16, 2023 in Austin, Texas. Izzy Nuzzo for Billboard

Later that night, in a triangle-inspired takeover, Doritos®️ gave fans and SXSW® pass holders another chance to transform late night dining with an exclusive after hours food experience; Doritos®️ After Dark™ at Billboard House. Doritos®️ After Dark™ led fans into a new world of Doritos® after-hours eats with globally inspired bites including fan favorites like Doritos®️ Spicy Sweet Chili Chicken Bites and Austin exclusives, Doritos® BBQ Pulled Pork Nachos and Doritos® Flamin’ Hot® Limon Margarita Cheesecake. With plenty of culinary options to enjoy, fans explored the world of flavor and experienced a rare all vinyl DJ set and performance from DJ Pee .Wee (aka Anderson .Paak)!

Anderson Paak. AKA DJ Pee Wee Brandon Todd

Relive the magic and ‘Taste The Night’ again with Doritos®️ and Billboard at SXSW® 2023 with all the pictures below and don’t forget to kick it with Doritos®️ and Doritos®️ Dips all year long.