Big Climate Thing Concert to Feature Haim, Roots, Flaming Lips & More

Tickets for the September shows at Forest Hills Stadium in New York are on sale now.

Haim
Haim at the 94th Academy Awards held at Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center on March 27th, 2022 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores

The Big Climate Thing, a three-day event billed as “a concert for the people and the planet” will take place at Forest Hills Stadium in New York from Sept. 16-18. The event will feature sets from Khruangbin, Haim, The Roots, Sheryl Crow, The Flaming Lips, Gary Clark Jr., Courtney Barnett and Princess Nokia, among others.

Flaming Lips

Gary Clark Jr.

Haim

In addition to sets from an eclectic group of acts, the shows also promise “immersive on-site activations and curated content,” with a goal of raising awareness, action and inspiring real-time solutions to the global climate crisis.

“The Big Climate Thing is produced by Climate Control Projects, founded in 2020 by a group of music industry veterans and activists,” reads a statement announcing the gig. “Its mission is to work within popular culture to create awareness, accountability, and action around the issue of climate change. CCP produces content and events that engage mainstream audiences and connect them on a personal level to the climate crisis, leading them to immediately accessible and actionable solutions.”

CCP has teamed with charity partner EarthPercent — a climate action group originally founded by legendary musician/producer Brian Eno — on the Big Climate Thing, with the two organizations working together to create “holistic, comprehensive and impactful opportunities for those in music to take bold action toward ending the climate crisis.”

Other acts slated to appear at the Big Climate Thing include: Antibalas, Ayoni, Bonny Light Horseman, Guster, Joe Sumner & Friends, Mykki Blanco, Pom Pom Squad, Seratones, Seun Kuti & Egypt 80, Sunflower Bean, The Weather Station and Valerie June.

Check out the full lineup for the show below.

