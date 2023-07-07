Beyoncé Leaves Pittsburgh Mayor ‘Deeply Disappointed’ After Renaissance Tour Cancellation

Pittsburgh has a problem. The entire world is clamoring for a glimpse of Beyoncé’s eye-popping Renaissance World Tour, including the mayor of Steel City.

In a statement posted to social media this week, Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey wrote that he was “deeply disappointed” that Beyoncé made the difficult decision to cancel the tour’s stop in his city.

“We were fully prepared to welcome [Beyoncé] to Pittsburgh and honor her with an official day recognizing her visit and accomplishments,” wrote Mayor Gainey. “We are in conversations with the promoter for the event in order to gain an understanding about what led to the cancellation, and if there is anything we can do as a city to find a new date or location for her show.”

On Wednesday, Pittsburgh’s Acrisure Stadium revealed that Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour would not be visiting the venue, citing “production logistics and scheduling issues.” Two other shows — Seattle and Kansas City, Missouri — were rescheduled for the same reasons. With a tour featuring a flying disco horse, giant robotic arms and a life-size tank, Beyoncé’s latest worldwide trek is massive in scale.

Between Queen Bey’s Renaissance Tour and Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, politicians can’t stop themselves from weighing in on the schedules for the year’s most talked-about concerts. Just this week, Swift received personal messages to add more stops to her tour from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Thai PM candidate Pita Limjaroenrat.

Beyoncé kicks off the North American leg of her Renaissance tour on Saturday in Toronto.

Read Mayor Gainey’s full statement here: