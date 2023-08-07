×
Beyoncé Pays $100K to Extend D.C. Metro Train Hours After Rain-Delayed Renaissance Show

The star and her fans battled relentless rain and a shelter-in-place order to revel in her concert.

Beyoncé performs onstage during the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at PGE Narodowy on June 27, 2023 in Warsaw, Poland. Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Brutal rain, thunder, lightning and a tight train schedule threatened to stop Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour stop in Washington, D.C., Sunday night (Aug. 6), but nothing can stop Queen Bey — neither Mother Nature nor the D.C. Metro system.

Due to severe weather conditions significantly delaying the start time of the show, Beyoncé covered the $100,000 cost of extending the D.C. Metro trains by an hour so fans would have a way to get home from the heavily delayed show. According to a press release from Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, the $100,000 charge would cover the cost to “keep all 98 stations open for customers to exit and operational expenses.”

The “Break My Soul” singer was able to eventually deliver yet another stunning spectacle for concertgoers in the D.C. area. The Sunday show marked the second of two Renaissance World Tour shows at FedEx Field in Washington, D.C. Queen Bey even declared D.C. the “eerbody on mute war winner” — a hilarious challenge to see which stadium can actually remain completely quiet when she sings the line “Look around/ Everybody on mute” from Renaissance album cut “Energy” (with BEAM). The first D.C. night featured celebrity attendees such as United States Vice President Kamala Harris, second gentleman Douglas Emhoff and Malia Obama.

The Renaissance World Tour is currently making its way through its North American leg. The elaborate show pulled in $154 million from its 21-show European leg, the biggest leg of any Beyoncé tour yet. The icon’s latest worldwide trek is in support of Renaissance, her Billboard 200-topping seventh solo studio album, which spawned the Grammy-winning Billboard Hot 100 top 10 hits “Break My Soul” (No. 1) and “Cuff It” (No. 6).

