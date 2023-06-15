Beyoncé Helps Fan With Gender Reveal, Gushes Over Blue Ivy Tribute at Cologne Renaissance Tour Stop

Between flying disco horses and futuristic fan-waving robot arms, Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour is filled with unforgettable moments. For the fans who attended her performance in Cologne, Germany, on Thursday (June 15), Beyoncé made the concert even more special when she helped out a lucky fan with their gender reveal.

A little over an hour into her performance, the “Break My Soul” singer noticed someone in the crowd trying to get her attention and said, “I wanna do this right because since the beginning of the show, I’ve seen this sign that says ‘Do my gender reveal.’ I just want to do it right — do I have to open the envelope?”

It took a minute for the envelope to make it to the stage, causing the Grammy-winning superstar to urge, “Can somebody hand me the envelope, please?” Inside the envelope, which was handed to Queen Bey by one of her backup dancers, was a card with a handwritten note in it. After leaving the packed stadium in suspense for a few seconds, Beyoncé finally revealed the sex of the baby with a cheeky smile as she squealed, “Girl!”

Naturally, RheinEnergieStadion erupted into applause and cheers with Beyoncé leading the charge. “Congratulations! Congratulations, beautiful!” she gushed. “God bless you!” The singer then led a countdown so everyone in the stadium could give the happy couple one resounding set of congratulations before she launched into a rendition of her Billboard Hot 100-topping Megan Thee Stallion duet “Savage.”

Motherhood has been a prevalent theme in Beyoncé’s art for years. A mother of three herself, she has always sourced inspiration from her relationship with her children. Recently, her eldest daughter, 11-year-old Blue Ivy — one of the youngest Grammy Award winners of all time — has started to join her mom onstage as a dancer. At Thursday’s Cologne concert, fans organized a surprise blue-balloon tribute in support of Blue Ivy, who has been joining her mother onstage as a backup dancer for “My Power” and “Black Parade.” “Thank you guys for the blue balloons!” the “Cuff It” singer exclaimed.

Check out videos of the gender reveal and Blue Ivy balloon tribute here:

