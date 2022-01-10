Weezer, Smashing Pumpkins & Steve Miller Band to Headline SoCal BeachLife Fest

An eclectic beach-focused lineup of more than 55 artists across the spectrum of rock, indie, jam, reggae and more has been announced for the third edition of BeachLife Festival, Los Angeles County’s coastal three-day immersive experience, May 13-15.

This year’s headliners include Weezer, The Smashing Pumpkins and Steve Miller Band, joined by 311, Sheryl Crow, Vance Joy, Black Pumas, Lord Huron, Stone Temple Pilots, UB40 feat. Ali Campbell, Cold War Kids and many more, performing on four stages.

The boutique, family-friendly destination event debuted in 2019 and focuses on philanthropy, as well as eco- friendly and sustainable initiatives. BeachLife was co-founded by entrepreneurs Allen Sanford and Rob Lissner and is partially curated by Jim Lindberg from the famed South Bay punk rock band Pennywise, who books the festival’s SpeakEasy Stage. Sponsored by Jack Daniels, the Speakeasy stage features punk, indie and ska frontmen playing in an acoustic setting. This year’s Speakeasy stage will include Art Alexakis of Everclear, prolific punk rock singer/songwriter Joey Cape of Lagwagon, Yotam Ben Horin of Useless ID, Dan Kelly from Fortunate Youth and Moi Juarez from Tomorrows Bad Seeds, among many more.

“The Jack Daniel’s SpeakEasy Stage was such a huge success that of course we have to bring it back this year,” Lindberg says.

“Especially during these dynamic and uncertain times, BeachLife Festival has become something that the beach community can look forward to, breathe easy, and smile. Watching the greatest bands in the world with the ocean breeze of the Pacific and the sunset at our back is something that we never get tired of, and we look forward to sharing that experience again to a sold-out but spaced out audience,” says Sanford.

This year’s festival will support many organizations in Southern California’s South Bay community and beyond, with the help of the LA Kings and a number of national and local nonprofit organizations including Surfrider, Heal The Bay, Walk With Sally, Life Rolls On, Wyland Foundation, Redondo Beach Education Foundation, Redondo Beach Police Foundation and the Rob Machado Foundation.

Also making a return is the Daou SideStage Experience, providing foodies the opportunity to be seated onstage and served a four-course meal by celebrity chefs while their favorite musicians perform. BeachLife will offer various food and beverage options including a massive craft beer bar with local breweries, and multiple bars, lounges, food vendors, and food trucks across the venue, accessible to all festival goers.

All tickets for BeachLife Festival are on sale here.