Beach House, Japanese Breakfast & More to Headline Phoenix’s First Zona Music Festival

Psyko Steve Presents and Downtown Phoenix Inc. are launching the inaugural Zona Music Festival — a new two-day boutique event taking place Dec. 3-4 in downtown Phoenix at Margaret T. Hance Park, it was announced Wednesday (Aug. 24).

The festival will feature a diverse range of national and local alternative, indie, pop and rock artists in addition to highlighting several nearby businesses and vendors. Headlining acts include Beach House, Portugal. The Man and Bleachers, along with Tegan and Sara and Japanese Breakfast. The event was formally announced earlier this morning at a press conference in downtown Phoenix with remarks from Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego and Congressman Greg Stanton along with a special acoustic performance from Phoenix-based alternative/indie group Breakup Shoes, who will be featured at the festival.

“We are beyond thrilled to be among this incredible lineup and return to one of our favourite cities in the United States,” headlining act Tegan and Sara said in a statement. “It’s been a long three years, and we are very much looking forward to getting on stage and strutting our stuff at ZONA in December!”

“So excited to come back to Phoenix for ZONA Festival!!!,” added Northern California-based punk trio Destroy Boys. “So many killer bands are playing, plus this is one of our favorite cities. See you there!”

Event producer Stephen “Psyko Steve” Chilton has been promoting concerts in the Phoenix area since 2000 and has always placed an emphasis on developing local talent and incorporating Arizona-based artists into the company’s events. That approach rings true for Zona Music Festival, which will feature a slew of Arizona acts throughout the festival’s lineup, including Upsahl, who will be coming off her first headlining tour; Black Carl, who are reuniting for the occasion; and Sydney Sprague, who has had a busy couple of years opening for Jimmy Eat World and Dashboard Confessional as well as The Front Bottoms. Other local artists featured on the bill include Miniature Tigers, Playboy Manbaby, Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra, Glixen, Diva Bleach and Pariah Pete.

Zona Music Festival general admission and VIP weekend tickets will go on sale to the public this Friday (Aug. 26) at 10:00 A.M. PT via ZONAMusicfest.com and SeeTickets.us. Single-day GA and VIP tickets will be made available closer to the event.