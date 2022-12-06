BamBam Joins Sunmi & Pink Sweat$ as Headliners at the Philippines’ Wavy Baby Music Festival: Exclusive

BamBam is heading to the Philippines to lead a lineup of international acts for the forthcoming Wavy Baby Music Festival next month.

Billboard can exclusively reveal that the Thai-born singer-rapper joins fellow K-pop star Sunmi, as well as R&B singer Pink Sweat$, as the final headliner for Careless Music’s Wavy Baby Music Festival taking place at the North Reclamation Area of Mandaue City of the Philippines’ province of Cebu.

BamBam joining as a headliner makes the musician trio somewhat of a family affair as BamBam and Sunmi are both signed under Korean management label Abyss Company, while Sweat$ produced and co-wrote Bam’s latest single “Slo Mo.”

Careless Music’s Wavy Baby Festival is the brainchild of James Reid, the Filipino singer-songwriter who launched his Careless record label in 2017 that’s signed artists like California singer-songwriter Destiny Rodgers and singer-actress Nadine Lustre. Way Baby’s lineup also includes Rogers as well as Korea’s rock-pop band The Rose, Australian electronic music duo Bag Raiders, L.A.-born producer DJ Yultron, and some of the Philippines’ breakout bands like Ben&Ben.

Wavy Baby Festival takes place from Jan. 13-14, 2023, to coincide with the religious Sinulog-Santo Niño Festival celebrations that typically take place in Cebu every year in January. COVID-19 concerns canceled Sinulog festivities for the past three years, but 2023 will mark its long-awaited return alongside the debut of Wavy Baby.

Early bird tickets are still currently on sale for the next three days. The full artist lineup is below.

James Reid

BamBam

Sunmi

Pink Sweat$

Issa

Massiah

Lesha

Jolianna

The Rose

Ben & Ben

Destiny Rogers

DJ Yultron

Bag Raiders

December Avenue

Franco

A-Team

SOS

August Wahh

The Sundown

Mandaue Nights

Sepiatimes

Three Legged Men

Wonggoys