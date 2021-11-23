5 Things to Remember If You’re Caught in a Crowd Surge, According to Experts

On Nov. 5, 10 people died and hundreds more were injured during Travis Scott‘s headlining performance at the Astroworld Festival in Houston. The cause: A densely packed crowd surged toward the stage, causing a severe crush that is believed to have led to cases of deadly compressive asphyxia, which occurs when a person’s lungs can no longer expand and take in more air.

Astroworld wasn’t the first instance of this deadly phenomenon at a live music event. In 1979 at Cincinnati’s Riverfront Coliseum, 11 people were killed when restless fans waiting to enter a The Who concert surged towards the venue’s entrance. During a 1988 Guns N’ Roses concert held at Donington Park in the U.K., two fans were crushed to death just a few feet from the stage as the band performed. In 2000, nine people were killed during a Pearl Jam concert at Denmark’s Roskilde festival despite the band’s repeated calls for the crowd to step back.

While tragedies like these are preventable, they can often happen quickly and with little warning. In the wake of the Astroworld catastrophe, Billboard spoke with several crowd management experts who have emphasized a number of strategies concertgoers can employ when caught in a similar situation. Based on that reporting, and as full-capacity live events continue ramping up across the U.S. and around the world, we’ve compiled our own list of five survival tactics for anyone who finds themselves trapped in a potentially deadly crowd surge at a concert or festival.