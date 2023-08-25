AQUA Announces Barbie World Tour: Here Are the Dates

You wanna go for a ride back to the ’90s? AQUA is here to deliver. The Danish dance-pop group announced its Barbie World Tour on Friday (Aug. 25) with dates across the United States in an appropriately pink photo. The trek kicks off in Seattle at the historic Paramount Theatre on Nov. 12, and wraps right before Christmas, on Dec. 20 at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Palladium.

The tour comes on the heels of the band’s headlining shows at Irving Plaza in New York City and The Belasco in Los Angeles in late June and early July, respectively.

“We’ve been working for this for 27 years! Performing two sold out shows in NYC and L.A. this summer was a dream come true, and to be able to come back soon for a nation-wide tour is absolutely insane,” the trio said in a statement. “We cannot wait to meet everyone for the first time, face to face.”

The tour comes as AQUA’s 1997 hit “Barbie Girl” off its debut album, Aquarium, has found renewed interest with the arrival of the mega blockbuster Barbie movie, which boasts a current box-office total of $1.3 billion, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s “Barbie World” song from the film’s soundtrack samples AQUA’s Billboard Hot 100 No. 7-peaking tune; the new track — which the trio is credited on — from the rappers debuted at No. 7 on the all-genre tally dated July 8. It became Minaj’s 23rd top 10, and Ice Spice and AQUA’s second.

The Spotify Fans First presale begins Monday (Aug. 28) at 10 a.m. ET. The general public will be able to buy tickets starting Wednesday (Aug. 30) at 10 a.m. ET.

Check out AQUA’s announcement below for the Barbie World Tour dates: