Lana Del Rey, Boygenius, Maggie Rogers & More Headlining 2023 All Things Go Festival

The festival, which primarily features female artists this year, returns in September.

Lana Del Rey
Lana Del Rey Neil Krug

All Things Go Festival is coming back for its ninth year in 2023, and women are leading the top of the bill. The Washington, D.C.-based fest unveiled its full lineup and dates on Tuesday (April 18), in addition to details on how fans can get tickets.

The two-day festival (Sept. 30-Oct. 1) at Merriweather Post Pavillion will be topped by Maggie Rogers, Carly Rae Jepsen and Mt. Joy on day one, while Lana Del Rey supergroup Boygenius will headline day two. Fleshing out the rest of the festival lineup are: MUNA, Beabadoobee, Arlo Parks, Mt. Joy, Lizzy McApline, Fletcher, Tegan and Sara, Suki Waterhouse, Raye, Ella Jane, The Wombats, Peach Pit, Dayglow, Vacations, Sudan Archives, Meet Me @ The Altar, Alex G, Vundabar, Alvvays and more. The lineup follows last year’s sold-out festival, which featured headliners Lorde, Mitski and Bleachers.

The fan presale begins on Thursday (April 20) at 10 a.m. ET, with the general on-sale slated to follow on Friday (April 21) at 10 a.m. ET.

Single-day general admission tickets for the festival start at $105 ($125 for tier two), and increase depending on the seating type or VIP; two day passes start at $185 ($225 for tier two). There is also a “Super Suite” VIP pass ($450/$550) that includes access to the VIP suite, elevated, unobstructed views from the balcony of the Pavilion Stage and a VIP viewing area on the Chrysalis Stage, a VIP host with concierge service to cash bar and food and other upgrades. Presale and general on-sale tickets will be available through seated.com.

See the full line up for All Things Go Festival 2023 below.

