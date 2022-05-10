×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Hall & Oates, Cage The Elephant, John Fogerty, Portugal. The Man to Play Inaugural All In Festival in Indianapolis

Labor Day weekend event will feature "Dreamsets" celebrating Tom Petty and Allman Brothers.

Hall & Oates
Hall & Oates perform on stage at Resorts World Arena on April 24, 2019 in Birmingham, England.  Steve Thorne/Redferns

Daryl Hall & John Oates, Cage the Elephant, John Fogerty and Portugal. The Man will headline the inaugural edition of the All In Music & Arts Festival on Labor Day weekend (Sept. 3-4) in Indianapolis, Indiana. The event will take place at the Indiana State Fairgrounds on what producers promised will be an “intimate capacity footprint” for a show that will also feature sets from Trampled By Turtles, Lucinda Williams and Her Band, Dawes, Misterwives, Mike Campbell & the Dirty Knobs, The Four Tops, Dumpstaphunk and more.

Related

Noah "40" Shebib

Drake Producer & OVO Sound Co-Founder Noah '40' Shebib Stars in New 'Toronto Rising'…

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Cage the Elephant

Daryl Hall & John Oates

John Fogerty

See latest videos, charts and news

“This festival is going to be the greatest project of my career. I’m beyond excited to create a new chapter in live music history right here in my beloved hometown of Indianapolis,” said festival co-founder Steve Sybesma, who is teaming up with fellow Indy native Dave Lucas and Bonnaroo alum and Okeechobee co-founder Paul Peck and artist manager Kevin Browning to produce the event.

In addition to premium local food and beverages, a beer garden with local craft brews and signature cocktails, organizers boast that the State Fairgrounds will feature easy access and parking and ample, clean permanent restroom facilities for all attendees. In a nod to Peck’s legendary Bonnaroo Superjams and Okechobee PoWows, All in will host two “Dreamsets,” which will celebrate the music of Tom Petty and the Allman Brothers; the Petty set will star Dawes and others and the Allman set will be led by Duane Betts, John “JOJO” Hermann of Widespread Panic and others.

The festival will also offer a limited number of camping spots with water, power and sewer available at the permanent camping facilities on the State Fairgrounds available on a first-come, first-serve basis. A limited number of Early Bird 2-Day General Admission tickets and 2-Day VIP tickets will go on sale on Tuesday (May 10) at 10 a.m. EST here; for more ticketing information click here.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad