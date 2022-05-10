Hall & Oates, Cage The Elephant, John Fogerty, Portugal. The Man to Play Inaugural All In Festival in Indianapolis

“This festival is going to be the greatest project of my career. I’m beyond excited to create a new chapter in live music history right here in my beloved hometown of Indianapolis,” said festival co-founder Steve Sybesma, who is teaming up with fellow Indy native Dave Lucas and Bonnaroo alum and Okeechobee co-founder Paul Peck and artist manager Kevin Browning to produce the event.

In addition to premium local food and beverages, a beer garden with local craft brews and signature cocktails, organizers boast that the State Fairgrounds will feature easy access and parking and ample, clean permanent restroom facilities for all attendees. In a nod to Peck’s legendary Bonnaroo Superjams and Okechobee PoWows, All in will host two “Dreamsets,” which will celebrate the music of Tom Petty and the Allman Brothers; the Petty set will star Dawes and others and the Allman set will be led by Duane Betts, John “JOJO” Hermann of Widespread Panic and others.