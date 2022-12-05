×
Ground Control Touring Announces Abortion Access Benefit Concerts in NY, LA, Chicago

Slated for Jan. 28, 100% of proceeds from the three shows will go to Noise For Now, a non-profit specializing in reproductive justice.

Bowery Ballroom
A view outside The Bowery Ballroom in New York City. Noam Galai/GI

Independent booking agency Ground Control Touring has set up a series of concerts in Los Angeles, New York and Chicago to benefit abortion funds.

On Jan. 28, the Lodge Room in LA, Bowery Ballroom in NY and Schubas in Chicago will all host a special night of music and festivities dubbed Ground Control Touring Presents: Abortion Funds Benefit Series. One hundred percent of proceeds will go to Noise For Now, a non-profit specializing in reproductive justice, which will allocate the funds raised to local independent abortion clinics and abortion funds in each region.

New York’s Bowery Ballroom will host Anysia Kym, Beach Fossils (DJ set), Discovery Zone, Downtown Boys, Duendita, Hannah Jadagu, Horsegirl, Ian Sweet, Katy Kirby, Liz Cooper, Mary Jane Dunphe, Weeping Icon, Wet (stripped down) and Yumi Zouma (DJ).

In Los Angeles, fans can check out Ah-Mer-Ah-Su, Automatic, Barry Johnson of Joyce Manor (DJ set), Charlie Hickey, Current Joys (solo), Dummy, Fashion Club, Hunx and His Punx, Maral, Mary Lattimore, Riki, Tatiana Hazel and Warm Drag, with visuals by Zack Rodell.

The Chicago performance will include Akenya, Bnny, Finom, Godly the Ruler, Grelley Duvall, Post Animal (DJ set) and V.V. Lightbody.

Each show will also feature raffles, while LA and NY will have special guests. Additional artists are also expected to be announced soon. Tickets go on sale Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. local time and can be found for Chicago here, Los Angeles here and New York here.

Launched in 2017, Noise For Now enables artists and entertainers to connect with and financially support grassroots organizations that work in the field of reproductive justice. To date, it has worked with 340 artists and entertainers to raise $1 million for partner organizations, with $500,000 distributed in 2022 alone.

