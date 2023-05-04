50 Cent Announces 2023 ‘Final Lap’ Global Tour with Busta Rhymes, Jeremih

50 Cent is hitting the road this summer for a global tour called The Final Lap that will kick off on July 21 with a show at the Maverik Center in Salt Lake City and keep him on the road through a planned Nov. 12 gig at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, England.
The Live Nation-produced outing is a celebration of the 20th anniversary of Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s 2003 debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin’, will feature a set list comprised of 50’s greatest hits and tracks he hasn’t performed live in decades according to a release. He will be joined on all the dates by his longtime friend Busta Rhymes and by Jeremih on the North American dates, with more guests to be announced later.
Fans can sign up for tickets for the North American leg via Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan, with registration open now through Sunday (May 7) at 11:59 p.m. ET.; click here to register. A limited amount of tickets will be available during a general onsale beginning May 12 at 10 a.m. local time here while supplies last. Presale tickets for the European leg will go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. local time on May 10, with the general on sale kicking off on May 12 at 10 a.m. local time here.
The Final Lap North American and European tour dates:
July 21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center
July 23 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
July 25 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 27 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
July 28 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
July 29 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
July 31 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
August 2 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
August 3 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
August 5 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
August 6 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
August 8 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
August 9 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
August 11 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
August 12 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
August 13 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
August 15 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
August 16 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
August 17 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre
August 19 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 20 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
August 22 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
August 24 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
August 25 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
August 27 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
August 29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
August 30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
August 31 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 2 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Sept. 4 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
Sept. 6 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Sept. 7 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
Sept. 8 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
Sept. 10 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
Sept. 11 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
Sept. 13 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
Sept. 15 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
Sept. 16 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
Sept. 17 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sept. 28 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
Sept. 29 – Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena
Sept. 30 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena
Oct. 4 – Oslo, Norway @ Spektrum*
Oct. 5 – Trondheim, Norway @ Spektrum*
Oct. 7 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena
Oct. 9 – Riga, Latvia @ Arena Riga*
Oct. 11 – Lodz Poland @ Atlas Arena
Oct. 14 – Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
Oct. 15 – Oberhausen, Germany @ Rudolf-Weber-Arena
Oct. 20 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion
Oct. 21 – Nice, France @ Palais Nikaia
Oct. 22 – Milan, Italy @ Mediolanum Forum
Oct. 24 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle
Oct. 25 – Mannheim, Germany @ SAP Arena
Oct. 26 – Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National
Oct. 28 – Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena
Oct. 31 – Strasbourg, France @ Zenith
Nov. 2 – Nantes, France @ Zenith
Nov. 3 – Paris, France @ La Defense Arena
Nov. 6 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
Nov. 9 – Glasgow, Scotland @ OVO Hydro
Nov. 10 – Manchester, England @ AO Arena
Nov. 11 – London, England @ The O2
Nov. 12 – Birmingham, England @ Resorts World Arena
*Non-Live Nation date