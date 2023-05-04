50 Cent Announces 2023 ‘Final Lap’ Global Tour with Busta Rhymes, Jeremih

50 Cent is hitting the road this summer for a global tour called The Final Lap that will kick off on July 21 with a show at the Maverik Center in Salt Lake City and keep him on the road through a planned Nov. 12 gig at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, England.

The Live Nation-produced outing is a celebration of the 20th anniversary of Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s 2003 debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin’, will feature a set list comprised of 50’s greatest hits and tracks he hasn’t performed live in decades according to a release. He will be joined on all the dates by his longtime friend Busta Rhymes and by Jeremih on the North American dates, with more guests to be announced later.

Fans can sign up for tickets for the North American leg via Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan, with registration open now through Sunday (May 7) at 11:59 p.m. ET.; click here to register. A limited amount of tickets will be available during a general onsale beginning May 12 at 10 a.m. local time here while supplies last. Presale tickets for the European leg will go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. local time on May 10, with the general on sale kicking off on May 12 at 10 a.m. local time here.

The Final Lap North American and European tour dates:

July 21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center

July 23 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

July 25 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 27 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

July 28 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

July 29 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

July 31 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

August 2 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

August 3 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

August 5 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

August 6 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

August 8 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

August 9 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

August 11 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

August 12 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

August 13 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

August 15 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

August 16 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

August 17 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre

August 19 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 20 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

August 22 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

August 24 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

August 25 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

August 27 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

August 29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

August 30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

August 31 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 2 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sept. 4 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

Sept. 6 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Sept. 7 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Sept. 8 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Sept. 10 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

Sept. 11 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

Sept. 13 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

Sept. 15 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

Sept. 16 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

Sept. 17 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sept. 28 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

Sept. 29 – Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena

Sept. 30 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena

Oct. 4 – Oslo, Norway @ Spektrum*

Oct. 5 – Trondheim, Norway @ Spektrum*

Oct. 7 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena

Oct. 9 – Riga, Latvia @ Arena Riga*

Oct. 11 – Lodz Poland @ Atlas Arena

Oct. 14 – Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

Oct. 15 – Oberhausen, Germany @ Rudolf-Weber-Arena

Oct. 20 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion

Oct. 21 – Nice, France @ Palais Nikaia

Oct. 22 – Milan, Italy @ Mediolanum Forum

Oct. 24 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle

Oct. 25 – Mannheim, Germany @ SAP Arena

Oct. 26 – Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National

Oct. 28 – Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena

Oct. 31 – Strasbourg, France @ Zenith

Nov. 2 – Nantes, France @ Zenith

Nov. 3 – Paris, France @ La Defense Arena

Nov. 6 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

Nov. 9 – Glasgow, Scotland @ OVO Hydro

Nov. 10 – Manchester, England @ AO Arena

Nov. 11 – London, England @ The O2

Nov. 12 – Birmingham, England @ Resorts World Arena

*Non-Live Nation date