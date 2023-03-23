Eric Church, Dave Matthews Band, Zach Bryan, Imagine Dragons to Headline 2023 Summerfest

Milwaukee’s beloved Summerfest festival will celebrate its 55th anniversary this summer with the usual jam-packed lineup of 100 artists taking the stage over three weekends in June and July, including headliners Eric Church (with Elle King), the Zac Brown Band (with Marcus King) and James Taylor & His All-Star Band (with Sheryl Crow) on the first weekend (June 22-24).

The second weekend (June 29-July 1) will feature headliners Dave Matthews Band, Odesza (with a Bonobo DJ set) and another artists to be announced and, on the final weekend (July 6-8) Zach Bryan and Imagine Dragons (with AJR).

“Celebrating 55 years of live music is a true testament to this festival. Together with the City of Milwaukee, we look forward to hosting music fans from across the globe at Summerfest and delivering a world-class lineup with hundreds of artists during our nine-day run” said Milwaukee World Festival Inc. CEO Don Smiley in a statement.

Other acts on the bill include: The Avett Brothers, Elvis Costello & the Imposters, Bleachers, Three 6 Mafia, Brett Eldredge, Sofi Tukker, Gryffin, Fitz and the Tantrums, NLE Choppa, Cheap Trick, Lyle Lovett, Tegan and Sara, Santa Fe Klan, Earth, Wind & Fire, Noah Kahan, Ava Max, Lord Huron, Yung Gravy, Vance Joy, Cypress Hill, The Pretty Reckless, Sean Paul, Coi Leray, Brett Young, Spin Doctors, Jesus Jones, Japanese Breakfast, Lauren Daigle, Tyler Hubbard, Yellowcard, Smokey Robinson, Fleet Foxes, The War on Drugs, Yungblud, Styx, Grupo Niche, Tesla, Dinosaur Jr., Jenny Lewis, Scotty McCreery and many more.

Tickets for Summerfest are on sale now here, with single-day general admission starting at just $26.

Check out the full 2023 Summerfest lineup below.