×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Kendrick Lamar, Caroline Polachek, Blur, Rosalia Set for 2023 Roskilde Festival

Weyes Blood and Christine and the Queens are also on bill for festival in Denmark this summer.

Kendrick Lamar, Coachella
Kendrick Lamar performs on the Coachella Stage during day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 16, 2017 in Indio, California. Kevin Winter/GI

The 2023 Roskilde Festival in Denmark will feature headlining sets from Blur, Kendrick Lamar, Queens of the Stone Age, Christine and the Queens, Rosalía and others. Organizers announced a slew of new additions to the line-up on Monday (Feb. 27), including Angélique Kidjo, Caroline Polachek, Weyes Blood, Code Orange, Indigo De Souza and Special Interest. 

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Blur

Caroline Polachek

Kendrick Lamar

See latest videos, charts and news

Other previously announced names on the roster for the fest slated to take place between June 24-July 1 are: Burna Boy, Sudan Archives, Big Freedia, GloRilla, Lil Nas X, Central Cee, Fever Ray, Hudson Mowhawke, Tinariwen, Lock Up, Benny Jamz, Clarissa Conelly’s Canon, 070 Shake, Derya Yildrim & Grup Simsek, Alice Glass, Rina Sawayama, Denzel Curry, Tove Lo, Japanese Breakfast, Nikki Lane, First Hate, Fulu Miziki, J.I.D., Rema, Armand Hammer, Billy Woods, Nora Brown and Phelimuncasi.

Related

Travis Barker

Travis Barker Getting Surgery on Injured Ring Finger Ahead of Blink-182 Tour

In a statement, Roskilde’s head of programming, Anders Wahrén, praised the eclectic lineup, saying, “This announcement features some of the most vehement vocalists and powerful performers right now, acts whom in each their own way convey hope, meaning and change. Roskilde Festival has shared a special, decade-spanning bond with artists like Kendrick Lamar and Angélique Kidjo, and they always bring something new to this festival.”

Speaking specifically about Lamar, Wahrén added, “Kendrick Lamar is one of the most requested artists among our festival audience, and he possesses a peerless artistic vision. He is no doubt the most influential rapper of his generation, and we’re excited to welcome him back.”

See the latest lineup announcement below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad