Kendrick Lamar, Caroline Polachek, Blur, Rosalia Set for 2023 Roskilde Festival

The 2023 Roskilde Festival in Denmark will feature headlining sets from Blur, Kendrick Lamar, Queens of the Stone Age, Christine and the Queens, Rosalía and others. Organizers announced a slew of new additions to the line-up on Monday (Feb. 27), including Angélique Kidjo, Caroline Polachek, Weyes Blood, Code Orange, Indigo De Souza and Special Interest.

Other previously announced names on the roster for the fest slated to take place between June 24-July 1 are: Burna Boy, Sudan Archives, Big Freedia, GloRilla, Lil Nas X, Central Cee, Fever Ray, Hudson Mowhawke, Tinariwen, Lock Up, Benny Jamz, Clarissa Conelly’s Canon, 070 Shake, Derya Yildrim & Grup Simsek, Alice Glass, Rina Sawayama, Denzel Curry, Tove Lo, Japanese Breakfast, Nikki Lane, First Hate, Fulu Miziki, J.I.D., Rema, Armand Hammer, Billy Woods, Nora Brown and Phelimuncasi.

In a statement, Roskilde’s head of programming, Anders Wahrén, praised the eclectic lineup, saying, “This announcement features some of the most vehement vocalists and powerful performers right now, acts whom in each their own way convey hope, meaning and change. Roskilde Festival has shared a special, decade-spanning bond with artists like Kendrick Lamar and Angélique Kidjo, and they always bring something new to this festival.”

Speaking specifically about Lamar, Wahrén added, “Kendrick Lamar is one of the most requested artists among our festival audience, and he possesses a peerless artistic vision. He is no doubt the most influential rapper of his generation, and we’re excited to welcome him back.”

See the latest lineup announcement below.