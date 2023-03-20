The Smile, Big Thief and Bon Iver to Headline 2023 Pitchfork Music Festival

Chicago’s Pitchfork Music Festival announced this summer’s lineup on Monday (March 20), with a roster of headliners that includes Radiohead side project The Smile, Big Thief and Bon Iver. The three-day event (July 21-23) in Union Park will find the Smile’s Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood and Tom Skinner joined on night one by Alvvays, Perfume Genius, Leikeli47, Nation of Language, Roc Marciano & The Alchemist, Youth Lagoon, Ric Wilson, Grace Ives, Jlin, Axel Boman (Live), Mavi, Sen Morimoto and Contour.

Saturday night’s lineup — topped by the Adrianne Lenker-led Big Thief — also includes Weyes Blood, King Krule, Snail Mail, Panda Bear + Sonic Boom, Julia Jacklin, Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul, Vagabon, MJ Lenderman, Yaya Bey, Black Belt Eagle Scout, 700 Bliss, Palm and Deeper.

The final night will feature Justin Vernon’s Bon Iver sharing the stage with: Kelela, Koffee, Killer Mike, JPEGMafia, Hurray For the Riff Raff, Mdou Moctar, ILLUMINATI HOTTIES, Jockstrap, Soul Glo, Florist, Lucrecia Dalt, Rachika Nayar, and Ariel Zetina.

“We’re excited to be back at Union Park with a lineup of artists responsible for some of the very best music of the past year — Alvvays, Kelela, Yaya Bey, Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupil, Grace Ives, 700 Bliss, and more — alongside a few special moments with indie icons,” Pitchfork editor in chief Puja Patel in a statement. “For one, this year will mark the very first time that Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood (as The Smile) will perform at the Chicago festival, alongside Pitchfork favorite Bon Iver. And Big Thief will complete their tour of the fest’s stages over the years with a headlining set, their first at a festival this size.”

Tickets for the festival are on sale now, with three-day passes ($219) and single-day passes ($109) available along with a Pitchfork PLUS ($419 for three-day, $209 for single-day) upgrade with a number of extras; click here for ticket information.

See the full 2023 Pitchfork Festival lineup below.