Lil Nas X, Tim McGraw, Keith Urban, Little Big Town to Play 2023 NCAA March Madness Music Fest

The 2023 NCAA March Madness Music Festival will offer up headlining sets from Lil Nas X, Tim McGraw, Keith Urban and Little Big Town. The free ticketed three-day event slated to take place at Discovery Green Park in Houston from March 31-April 2 will also feature performances from Maggie Rogers and Mickey Guyton.

Fans can register for free tickets here now. The April 1 lineup will have Rogers tipping off the action on the Move by Coca-Cola Stage, with Lil Nas closing things out. The Next night’s Capital One JamFest will feature Little Big Town and Guyton opening for headliners McGraw and Urban; performers and registration information for the AT&T Block party on March 31 will be announced at a later date.

Capital One debit/credit cardholders will get exclusive early access to tickets for the JamFest beginning March 8 at 10 a.m. ET through March 10 at 10 a.m. ET, or while supplies last. Fans can stream Sunday’s live performances on NCAA.com and Bleacherreport.com.

Last year’s March Madness Music Festival at Woldenberg Park in New Orleans had sets from Lucky Daye, BIA, The Kid LAROI, Khalid, Imagine Dragons, Macklemore, Grouplove and Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue.

Warner Bros. Discovery Sports/ CBS Sports will broadcast all 67 games from the 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship across TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV. CBS will air the Division I Men’s Final Four, beginning with the Division I Men’s National Semifinals on April 1, then the Division I Men’s National Championship on April 3 from Houston.