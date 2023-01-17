Lizzo, Kendrick Lamar, Odesza to Headline 2023 Governors Ball Festival

Lizzo, Kendrick Lamar and Odesza will headline this summer’s Governors Ball Music Festival. The New York event announced the full lineup for this year’s fest on Tuesday morning (Jan. 17), including news that it is moving to Flushing Meadows Corona Park, a green space that has previously hosted two World’s Fairs and the annual U.S. Open Tennis Championship.

Among the other 60+ acts slated to perform from June 9 to June 11 for the 12th edition of the festival are: Lil Uzi Vert, Haim, Diplo, Omar Apollo, Kim Petras, Joey Bada$$, 070 Shake, Lil Baby, aespa, Rina Sawayama, Lauv, Oliver Tree, Finneas, Kenny Beats, Lil Nas X, Giveon, Sofi Tukker, Pusha T, girl in red, Central Cee, Tems and PinkPanthress, among others.

After a long run at Randall’s Island through 2021 and two years at Citi Field, the move to Corona Park will feature a return to a parkside setting with shade trees and grassy fields, as well as easy accessibility via multiple public transportation options and a new collaboration with Queens Night Market, which will bring a number of Night Market favorites to the festival as vendors.

“We’re big steppers here in Queens, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo, Odesza and a litany of other iconic artists to Flushing Meadows Corona Park for Governors Ball 2023 this June,” said Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. in a statement. “Beyond hosting some of the world’s most popular musicians and enjoying the economic activity that Governors Ball will generate across Queens, we’re also deeply grateful for the festival’s partnership with local organizations like the Queens Night Market, [non-profits] Chhaya and Elmhurst/Corona Recovery Collective to elevate our local food vendors and our community groups doing critical empowerment work every day.”

The Ball will invite young musicians from the local community to perform, with future stars from School of Rock Queens and School of Rock Brooklyn kicking off the show on Friday and Saturday.

This year will also include the introduction of the GA+ ticket, which will include access to air-conditioned bathrooms, an exclusive centrally located lounge area with shade, seating and its own exclusive bar, food vendors and water refill stations. A special presale for 3-day and 1-day GA, plus the new GA+, VIP and platinum tickets will be available exclusively for Citi cardmembers from Tuesday to Thursday (Jan. 19) at 11:59 a.m. ET here. Fan early access tickets will be available on Thursday at 10 a.m. ET (click here to sign up), with a general on-sale to follow.

