Foo Fighters, Lizzo, Strokes to Headline 2023 Fuji Rock Festival

The Foo Fighters, Lizzo and The Strokes are among the headliners for this summer’s 2023 Fuji Rock Festival in Japan. The event slated to take place July 28-30 at the Naeba Ski Resort in Yuzawa, Niigata Prefectur will also feature sets from Lewis Capaldi, Louis Cole, Anderson.Paak’s NxWorries, Weezer, Alanis Morissette, Cory Wong, Denzel Curry, Slowdive, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Yo La Tengo and Black Midi, among many others.

Tickets for the event can be purchased now through Viagogo. Among the other acts on this year’s bill are: Alexander23, Balming Tiger, Dermot Kennedy, Fever 333, G. Love & Donovan Frankenreiter, Ginger Root, Gogo Penguin, Gryffin, Idles, Jatayu, Neal Francis, Overmono, Sudan Archives and more.

The announcement is just the latest in a growing list of festival headlining dates announced by the Foo Fighters following a nearly year-long layoff; the band last headlined a show at Lollapalooza Argentina in March 2022 and they performed a number of songs at a pair of tribute concerts to late drummer Taylor Hawkins in London and L.A. in September.

The band has eight festival stops on their roster so far, kicking off with Boston Calling on May 26, followed by Columbus, Ohio’s Sonic Temple Arts & Music Festival, Germany’s Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park in early June — which they were just added to as replacements for Pantera — a June 18 stop at Bonnaroo, the July 15 Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival in Milwaukee and The Town in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Sept. 9.

Following Hawkins’ unexpected death at age 50 last March before a festival date in Bogotá, Colombia, the group performed with a series of fill-in drummers at the tribute shows, but at press time had not announced who would be behind the kit for this summer’s gigs.

Check out the full 2023 Fuji Rock poster below.